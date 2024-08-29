Is Eidevall interested in USWNT defender joining Arsenal Women from NWSL?

Arsenal Women have had a busy summer transfer window; they’ve seen several players leave, including Sabrina D’Angelo to Aston Villa, Vivianne Miedema to Manchester City, Cloe Lacasse to the NWSL and Gio Queiroz to Atletico Madrid.

They’ve also made sure to bolster their squad with quality additions; Mariona Caldentey joined from Barcelona, Daphne van Domselaar joined from Villa, and Rosa Kafaji has joined from AIK Stockholm.

Given the impressive squad Arsenal boasted last season, these new additions only enhance their strength. Even so, one may ask, are Arsenal done bolstering and offloading their squad to find their balance?

Arseblog reports that they asked Arsenal boss Jonas Eidevall if there will be any more arrivals or departures before the transfer window closes on September 13th. The boss was clear in his response.

“I don’t see any outgoings for us; I see players coming in only if it is the right player and the right opportunity, to put it like that, not just any player,” said Eidevall, referring to what the Gooners can expect in the remaining days of this summers women’s transfer window.

Well, as strict as Arsenal are on who they bring on board, I hope they’ve spotted one top defender to cap off their 2024 summer transfer window. Having bolstered the attack and midfield, the Arsenal Women team could do with a powerful defensive addition, in my opinion. I cetainly wouldn’t mind Edu trying to bring NWSL 2023 Defender of the Year, Naomi Girma, on board.

Naomi Girma was certainly on Jonas Eidevall’s radar at last summer’s Women’s World Cup, saying at the time

“I agree; I think she’s astonishing, a world-class talent.

“What I see is unique with her. “

What are your thoughts on this talented addition Gooners?

Susan N

