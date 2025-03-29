Is Ekitike really a good enough alternative to Alexander Isak?

Due to the high cost of signing Alexander Isak, Arsenal are considering alternative targets to strengthen their squad instead of pursuing the Swedish striker.

A significant portion of the fanbase hopes to see Isak join the club at the end of the season, and Mikel Arteta’s side views him as an ideal addition. However, Arsenal are not the only club that holds this opinion. Several other Premier League teams also recognise Isak’s quality, as he has demonstrated an exceptional ability to score goals in the competition.

As the season concludes, heightened interest from multiple clubs is expected to strengthen Newcastle United’s stance on their valuation of Isak, which could reach as much as €200 million, as cited by Yahoo Sport. Arsenal are reluctant to spend such a substantial sum when they could instead acquire Hugo Ekitike for a fraction of that fee.

The French forward has been in impressive form at Eintracht Frankfurt, and the German club appear prepared to part ways with him at the end of the season. Given the opportunity to play in the Premier League for a club of Arsenal’s stature, Ekitike would likely seize the chance. The Gunners are reportedly keen on making a move.

However, the key question remains: Is Ekitike a suitable alternative to Isak?

One clear difference between the two is experience. Isak, at 25, is significantly more seasoned than Ekitike, who is 22. This disparity is reflected in their respective goal-scoring records.

Ekitike is currently enjoying what is set to be his most prolific season as a professional, having scored 13 goals in 25 league appearances. Meanwhile, Isak netted 21 goals in the Premier League last season and has already reached 19 this campaign.

Given these figures, drawing a direct comparison between the two is challenging, as Isak is evidently the more accomplished striker. Consequently, opting for Ekitike over the Swedish international could be a gamble that does not pay off.

Arsenal must carefully evaluate whether prioritising a more affordable yet less proven option aligns with their ambitions for the future.

