Is Elneny going to be the first Arsenal player to depart in January

Happy New Year, Gooners! The transfer window is open, and I have an important transfer update on Mohammed Elneny. Elneny may have already played his final Premier League game for Arsenal. After competing in the Africa Cup of Nations, the Arsenal midfielder could be heading to the Turkish league. He already played in the SuperLiga, featuring in it for Besiktas in the 2019–20 season.

After struggling for opportunities and having a difficult time making an impression on this Arsenal team, the 31-year-old could have found a way out of the Emirates.

Trabzonspor, according to Fabrizio Romano, are interested in Elneny. However, he confesses that they are not the only clubs interested; Besiktas, Galatasaray, and clubs in Saudi Arabia are also interested.

🔴⚪️ Mo Elneny, attracting concrete interest from Trabzonspor but also more clubs are keen on signing him. Besiktas, Galatasaray and Saudi clubs are exploring conditions of the move. pic.twitter.com/uCMJ0SfzbN — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) December 31, 2023

Elneny has been at Arsenal since 2016, making him the club’s longest-serving player.

He has made 159 appearances for the club, won the FA Cup, and scored six goals since joining.

He has only made four appearances this season.

Given that his contract expires in the summer, it would be fantastic if Arsenal could sell him during the winter transfer window.

Funds from his sale could be useful for Arsenal, who need to bolster their squad if they are to win again in 2024 (after failing to win in their last three games in 2024). There’s talk that a top central midfielder will be signed; probably this signing will be the Egyptian’s replacement.

