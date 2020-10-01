Is Elneny now a big part of Arteta’s plans?

Is Elneny a Gooner beyond deadline day? by Shenel
As there has been no movement on the Elneny front can we assume that he will stay and fight for his place?
Given that he got the nod ahead of Dani Ceballos at Afield on Monday night I think it is safe to say that Elneny could very well be part of Arteta’s plans for the season, unless something happens on deadline day and somebody swoops in for him, it looks like it will be a battle between himself and Ceballos for that midfield role alongside Xhaka. (Again unless something happens before deadline day!)
I can see the potential of both players, but I don’t think they are the answer to our midfield problems. Although, seeing the talent Ceballos had when he came off the bench on Monday, showing what he can add did add a sense of creativity for parts of the game, but the issue with Ceballos is that he is not consistent with games and sometimes he does affect the team better when he comes off of the bench rather than starting the game.
Similarly, for Elneny, he can affect the game at times from the start too and when he comes off the bench, but he too is inconsistent. The constant chop and change in our midfield does not help matters either and as we already are lacking creativity something needs to change.
Really, Elneny is a more defensive minded midfielder, as is Xhaka so having both in the team at times does not work.
We know all of the players have potential to become key aspects to our team but there is some in balance in the midfield that really needs to be addressed and quick, because, although we blame the defence and the goalkeeper at times, really more work needs to be done in the midfield, as that is where the defending needs to start and the creativity needs to happen. Gooners?
Shenel Osman
5 CommentsAdd a Comment
Could very well be the case.
If we fail to land Partey , and Diawara is not brought in as an alternative, Elneny could feature a fair amount throughout the season given the sheer volume of games.
In fact whether we like it or not, this player is probably more adept at his role than others within the squad who seem to be rated more highly ?
Oh, my stomach. Where is the toilet?
Elneny isn’t a bad player at all. He’s been at Arsenal for quite a while too although, he has been out on loan recently. I’m also sure that MA sees his value as a squad player and is keen to see his full potential before the transfer window closes.
For me though, I think we’ve seen his full potential. Under Wenger and already under MA. For me, he’s not the answer to the problems we all know we have in the midfield. Is Elneny a tough tackler and strong? Yes, he can be. But is he quick, inventive, and always looking to get forward with the ball and successfully find the right pass? No. Xhaka is much the same although in my own opinion, hes much slower in looking up for the right pass before he even has the ball. Ultimately, he passes backwards. Attack over (again). Ceballos is the only player we have in that position who can at least take the ball at his feet and carry it forward with a good chance of finding the right pass to a forward or winger.
Fact is, we need at least two midfielders who can defend as well as they attack. we need midfielders who can get this team to function with the spine it has needed for over a decade. We need to get rid of this “soft under-belly” and challenge the biggest and most toughest teams with a squad that has no midfield weakness. Elneny, Xhaka and Ceballos cannot do that!
From the little I’ve seen since his return El-Neny seems much improved. He has a good touch, controls the ball well & is hard to knock off it. Passes forward more often (and quickly) now. I wouldn’t call him creative though and think his best position would be in a three man midfield, but only as a reliable squad player.
Great hair though.
With the current crop of central midfielders at the club,,,, Elneny along with Ceballos and Willock are the only three people CONFIDENT ENOUGH to advance the ball forward.
So give him a chance along with those other two. And I was previously not a fan of Willock