Is Elneny now a big part of Arteta’s plans?

Is Elneny a Gooner beyond deadline day? by Shenel

As there has been no movement on the Elneny front can we assume that he will stay and fight for his place?

Given that he got the nod ahead of Dani Ceballos at Afield on Monday night I think it is safe to say that Elneny could very well be part of Arteta’s plans for the season, unless something happens on deadline day and somebody swoops in for him, it looks like it will be a battle between himself and Ceballos for that midfield role alongside Xhaka. (Again unless something happens before deadline day!)

I can see the potential of both players, but I don’t think they are the answer to our midfield problems. Although, seeing the talent Ceballos had when he came off the bench on Monday, showing what he can add did add a sense of creativity for parts of the game, but the issue with Ceballos is that he is not consistent with games and sometimes he does affect the team better when he comes off of the bench rather than starting the game.

Similarly, for Elneny, he can affect the game at times from the start too and when he comes off the bench, but he too is inconsistent. The constant chop and change in our midfield does not help matters either and as we already are lacking creativity something needs to change.

Really, Elneny is a more defensive minded midfielder, as is Xhaka so having both in the team at times does not work.

We know all of the players have potential to become key aspects to our team but there is some in balance in the midfield that really needs to be addressed and quick, because, although we blame the defence and the goalkeeper at times, really more work needs to be done in the midfield, as that is where the defending needs to start and the creativity needs to happen. Gooners?

