Is Emirates sell-out the start of something beautiful for Arsenal Women? by Michelle

The Arsenal women put on a show versus Wolfsburg at the Emirates. They didn’t beat the Germans, but they were good, with 51% ball possession. What an excellent opportunity for them to play in front of a packed stadium on Monday night.

Arsenal weren’t willing to give up; they were prepared to battle and had a good chance of winning. Although Wolfsburg won, the teams were very evenly matched. Even former Gunner turned Wolfsburg player Jill Roord (who scored the She-Wolves first-half equaliser) didn’t shy away from saying in her post match interview, “We were the lucky ones.”. Everyone, including Jill Roord, believed the match was heading to a penalty shoot-out to decide the winner..

Arsenal, currently suffering from a big injury list, demonstrated two things on Monday night: they are stronger than they appear and they should be playing at the Emirates.

If Arsenal, even without captain Kim Little, Beth Mead, vice-captain Leah Williamson, and Vivianne Miedema, can give Wolfsburg a run for their money, then Eidevall’s squad is more robust than we realise. However, Caitlin Foord has not yet returned to active duty due to injury, Stina Blackstenius came off the pitch in the 2nd half of the Wolfsburg game, due to a quad problem, AND we await an update as to the severity of the injury to Laura Weinroither. Injuries have plagued this Arsenal team from the start of the 2022-23 season and they only seem to be increasing..

Arsenal women filling the Emirates should mean that the club seriously consider them playing there more frequently. Meadow Park is great, but it seems the Emirates get the best out of them; even the Arsenal boss hinted in his press conference ahead of the Champions League game.

“First, to say that the more we play there (Emirates), the more it feels like home, but also to say, it gives us the platform and foundation to spread our game to more people, that is so important, and we see the benefits of that now.”

Do you think the Arsenal women selling out the Emirates is the start of something beautiful? What do you think our Gunners chances are of finishing where they need to (top 3 for Champions League qualification) in the WSL this season, with such an extensive injury list?

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

