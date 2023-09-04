Is England v Scotland in Women’s Nations League too early for Arsenal’s Beth Mead? by Michelle

Arsenal Women’s Beth Mead suffered a serious ACL injury in November 2022 and, after surgery, has been in rehabilitation since. Beth is now in pre-season training with her fellow Gunners, and has been named in the UEFA Women’s Champions League squad that will be competing against Linkoping in 2 days time – 6th September.

Having missed out on selection, by head coach Sarina Wiegman, for the FIFA Women’s World Cup 2023, which took place in Australia & New Zealand this summer, Beth would appear to be very keen to receive a call-up from the Lionessess soon.

England and Scotland kick off in the newly formed Women’s Nations League campaign, at Sunderland’s Stadium of Light on 22nd September, with Belgium and Netherlands also in the group.

Beth “feels ready to go” and would love to make her England return against Scotland later this month, she said, speaking on BBC Scotland’s Behind The Goals podcast.

“Injury-wise, I’m starting to see the light at the end of the tunnel,” Mead continued “I’m back on the pitch now and waiting to play some minutes which will be brilliant.”

“In an ideal world I’d like to be involved, fingers crossed, if everything goes to plan,” said Mead. “It’s close to home and my old team, so it would be nice and fun for me.

“With ACL surgeries it’s sometimes not that easy, but I’m with the Arsenal team now, in and out a little bit with contact stuff.

“Strength-wise, I’m in the right place, but then if something is not quite right you’ve got to tick certain boxes which is the frustrating part. Physically, I feel ready to go, just little strength things will say different.”

What are your thoughts on Beth returning to international duty? I’m inclined for Arsenal Women to wrap her up in cotton-wool for a little bit longer, personally! I’d love to know what you think!

COYGW!!

Michelle Maxwell

Follow Michelle on Just Gooner Women on Twitter for regular updates on the Arsenal Womens Team!

Do you want to read more about the Arsenal Women’s Team? Click here….