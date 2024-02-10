Is Everton over-valuing Onana amidst Arsenal’s interest?

Everton wants around £60 million to sell Amadou Onana as Arsenal remains keen on the Belgian midfielder.

Onana is a bright spark in the current Everton side that has been battling to avoid relegation over the last three seasons.

They have been docked ten points this term, which seems like a death sentence, and they might be forced to sell some players in the summer.

Onana is being eyed up to join the revolution at Arsenal as Mikel Arteta rebuilds the Gunners into one of the strongest clubs in the Premier League.

The Gunners’ gaffer is certain the midfielder will do a good job for his team and hopes the club will add him to the group.

Everton knows there is a lot of interest in his signature, and the Toffees are hoping to make £60 million euros when he leaves them, Football Insider reveals.

Just Arsenal Opinion

Onana has been a fine player in the Premier League since he moved to Everton, and we expect him to do well if he joins us.

The Belgian will be delighted to join a top club like Arsenal, but he has other suitors, and we cannot feel too confident that we will win the race for his signature.

