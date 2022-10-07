Is Fabio Vieira really ready to compete with Martin Odegaard?

When Fabio Vieira arrived at Arsenal this summer, he was practically unknown to Arsenal fans, but obviously Arteta and Edu had been keeping tabs on his excellent performances for Porto at such a young age, and they snapped him up quickly before anyone else started to take notice.

He certainly looks like a top buy so it’s a shame he missed pre-season with a foot injury, buut as he had to settle in to London and start getting to grips with the language it may have been a blessing. But he now good and ready to go and made his third appearance for the Gunners last night against Bodo, providing a brilliant cross for Rob Holding’s goal, and putting one in the back of the net.

Many people are saying he is a natural backup to Martin Odegaard, and that is his favourite role, but the fact is that he can play just about anywhere! This is what he said just after he arrived: “The manager told me he knows I can play as a midfielder — No 8, No 10 — or on the wing, left side or right side. They know I am a versatile player.

“I prefer No 10. It’s my real position.”

Well Vieira certainly proved that he is an excellent attacking force last night, but Arteta thinks he still has a few things to learn. The boss said about him after yesterday’s game: “Yes, you saw the quality. Every time he’s around the box he’s a real threat, really intelligent player and brave. In defending he still needs to do more and understand it more because organisation is key when you play against good teams in ball possession.”

So, I doubr he is quite ready to challenge Odegaard, but he can certainly do a good job on the wing. Maybe he could help to give Saka a rest every now and then?

A happy Arteta talks about Bodo, Vieira, subs, Jesus, Nketiah and the performance.

