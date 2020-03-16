Is former Gunner right over Ainsley Maitland-Niles?

Kevin Campbell reveals his fears over Arsenal’s struggling star

Kevin Campbell has admitted that he doesn’t think Ainsley Maitland Niles will ever be good enough to build a career for himself at Arsenal.

The former Arsenal star was speaking to the AFTV on Youtube and he revealed that unlike most other players in the squad, Mikel Arteta will have a hard time determining what to expect from the Arsenal utility man.

Maitland Niles enjoyed a good spell under Unai Emery, but he has struggled to impress Arteta in recent games and the Spanish manager has ruthlessly left him on the bench.

He has been used as a right-back in recent games but he can play in midfield as well.

He has, however, struggled to hold down any position in the team since he broke into the first team and Campbell reckons that he may never be able to make the grade at the Emirates.

He said: “There’s a new manager in town and now Maitland-Niles is going to really realise what it’s like to play for Arsenal.

“Arteta already knows what he’s going to get from Ozil, from Lacazette, from Sokratis, from David Luiz and all the experienced guys because he’s coached against them at Manchester City.

“He knows what they are, he knows they’re not stupid. But what’s he going to get from these talented youngsters, do they have the right attitude for Arsenal?

“If they don’t, they’ve got to go. It’s so important he gets ruthless with everyone because we could be waiting on a Maitland-Niles to cross that gap and it never happens.”

“You’ll always feel a bit sorry, say he never got the chance, but it’s nonsense now, it’s his fourth manager and the jury’s still out so something’s got to give.” He added.

A bold statement there from Campbell but is he right? Is it an attitude thing? Is it all down to Maitland-Niles?