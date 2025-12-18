Is Gabriel Jesus a better starter for Arsenal than Gyokeres?

Gabriel Jesus has returned as an option for Mikel Arteta, a development that is set to increase pressure on Viktor Gyokeres to deliver consistently for Arsenal. The Swedish striker arrived with high expectations, but his goal return has not matched what many anticipated when the Gunners completed his signing.

Arteta was searching for a forward who could elevate Arsenal to a higher level than in recent seasons. When Gyokeres joined, there was hope that he would transfer the impressive form he showed in Portugal into the Premier League. Instead, his time at the club so far has been marked by limited goals, with Arsenal often relying on contributions from midfielders and wide players to secure results.

Gyokeres under increasing scrutiny

Before Gyokeres’ arrival, Arsenal were not overly dependent on a traditional number nine to score the majority of their goals. Even now, despite the striker’s struggles in front of goal, the team have continued to win matches. However, there is a growing sense that their campaign would be far stronger if their main striker were converting chances regularly.

As the season progresses, Gyokeres faces the challenge of justifying his place in the starting lineup. Competition is intensifying, and the return of Jesus adds another layer of difficulty. The Brazilian’s availability means Arteta has an alternative who is familiar with the system and offers different qualities in attack.

Carragher backs Jesus as a stronger option

Jamie Carragher has weighed in on the situation, suggesting that Gyokeres may find it difficult to establish himself as Arsenal’s first-choice striker, as reported by the Metro. He said, “I actually think it’s going to be tough for Gyokeres to be the first-choice Arsenal striker.”

Carragher expanded on his view by highlighting the qualities of Jesus, adding, “Especially when Gabriel Jesus gets up to speed, who I actually think is a better player than Gyokeres, I think Gyokeres will score more goals over season but I think in terms of everything you’d want from a centre-forward, I think Jesus is probably a better player.”

These comments show the pressure now facing Gyokeres. While his goal potential is recognised, the overall contribution required from an Arsenal striker may favour Jesus, leaving Arteta with a significant decision as the season unfolds.