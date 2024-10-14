Is Gabriel Magalhaes turning into the next Tony Adams (Mr Arsenal) but better?

Newcastle United's Brazilian striker #07 Joelinton (2L) vies with Arsenal's Brazilian defender #06 Gabriel Magalhaes (2R) during the English Premier League football match between Newcastle United and Arsenal at St James' Park in Newcastle-upon-Tyne, north east England on November 4, 2023. (Photo by Oli SCARFF / AFP) / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No video emulation. Social media in-match use limited to 120 images. An additional 40 images may be used in extra time. No use in betting publications, games or single club/league/player publications. / (Photo by OLI SCARFF/AFP via Getty Images)

Gabriel Magalhaes has arguably been a rock in Arsenal’s defence this season, taking on large amounts of responsibility not only at the back but front too.

The 26-year old Brazilian has come into light this season more so than ever, creeping up with crucial goals just like former Arsenal defender and legend Tony Adams.

Adams was a pivotal player in Arsene Wenger’s early squad which saw the Frenchman claim three Premier League titles in the space of six seasons, from 1998-2004.

Adam’s rounded off Everton at Highbury in a 4-0 victory witnessing Wenger earn his first trophy in charge at North London, as well as The Gunners first ever Premier League title in May 1998.

He caught the Merseysider’s defence napping catching an impressive through ball in the air before bringing it down and carelessly smashing his effort into the bottom left corner of goal.

Despite Gabriel not helping Arsenal as of yet seal a Premier League trophy since arriving at The Emirates in 2020, he has certainly popped up when needed this season allowing us to grab much needed points and victory.

Last month Gabriel ensured we won four points out of six Premier League points versus Spurs and Manchester City in a match we simply couldn’t afford to lose.

To start off with he scored Arsenal’s only goal against Tottenham helping us win 1-0 away from home, with a towering header forcing our arch rival’s defence to fully capitulate.

A week later he was on fire again at the Etihad which we’ve only won at once in the past decade. After Arsenal went a goal down to The Citizens, following Riccardo Calafiori’s equaliser, Gabriel scored another impressive forceful header from a corner, handing The Gunners a welcome advantage before a 2-2 draw in the last second denied victory.

If you look at the stats Gabriel has netted 14 times in the past four seasons, nearly all in the Premier League, which is better than the number of times Adams scored (12) in 255 Premiership matches across over double that time (nine years).

It’s still early days in Gabriel’s career but who’s to say he won’t reach the prestigious reputation of Adams, if not greater?

Liam Harding

