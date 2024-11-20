Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Is Gabriel Martinelli one of Arsenal’s most ‘sellable assets’?

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In reality, Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t performed at his peak over the past two seasons. This season has shown signs of resurgence, but he hasn’t been consistent, which is all we ask from him.

In the end, do you think Arsenal may have no choice but to sell Gabriel Martinelli next year, given he’s one of their most saleable assets?

Not long ago, former Premier League scout Micky Brown revealed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta just wasn’t convinced Gabriel Martinelli should be starting. Brown suggested the Spaniard had ambitions of signing a top winger.

Over the summer, credible sources revealed that Arsenal was looking to sign a dynamic winger after failing to recruit their top striker target, Benjamin Sesko. We spoke of how someone like Nico Williams would have been the answer to Arsenal’s transfer needs. However, that didn’t go through.

Gabriel Martinelli of Arsenal celebrates after the 2nd goal during the Premier League match between Newcastle United and Arsenal FC at St. James Park on May 07, 2023 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Michael Regan/Getty Images)

Despite his signing, Raheem Sterling, a dynamic winger, hasn’t had much of an impact on this Arsenal team. In fact, Brown noted that, like Martinelli, Arteta wasn’t convinced that he was a starter for his team.

Reiss Nelson (to Fulham) and Fabio Vieira (to FC Porto) departed on loan agreements, while Eddie Nketiah signed with Crystal Palace on a £30 million deal and Emile Smith Rowe joined Fulham on a £34 million deal. The four were Arsenal’s most sellable assets last summer.

Looking at the current Arsenal squad and asking yourself who its sellable assets are in 2025, I’m sure Gabriel Martinelli is a player you’ll mention as one who can be sold and would bring the most profit.

Selling Martinelli is not unthinkable. The club needs to raise funds to invest in the squad. But before we opt to let the Brazilian go, we need to give him a chance to prove himself.

If he can demonstrate his indispensable role on the left wing by improving his performance over the next few months, then he could remain there.

If we decide to let him go, the club should determine who is deserving to be his replacement.

Darren N

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Renee Slegers Arsenal coach
Will Arsenal v Juventus Women’s Champions League clash be Renee Sleger’s last game in charge?
Federico Valverde for Uruguay
Arsenal should make a move for this Real Madrid midfielder who we rejected at 16 years old
Does Arsenal need to give Oleks Zinchenko more gametime to keep him fresh?
Posted by

Tags Gabriel Martinelli

10 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. We’ll see an improvement when Calafiori returns to add to the left side with Merino.
    It’s true that Martielli’s salable, but I think we should see the season out before deciding his worth.

    Reply

  2. Yes. But Arsenal had better keep the highly talented and skilled LW, because it’s very difficult to find such world-class young winger with a great work ethic

    Nico Williams would be a very good competitor for Martinelli, but he’s overpriced and not a homegrown player in England

    Reply

  3. The thing that bothers me with his gameplay more recently is how he struggles to cut inside.

    He seems to be all too happy all too often by using his pace to go on the outside this season. Which hasn’t bore us too many fruits this season.

    Reply

  4. We should selling him already and go all out for nico W. Martinelli is not improving and he can’t so he has become very predictable for opposition

    Reply

    1. Nico Williams stats this season
      11 played 1 goal 1 assist
      Martinelli
      11 played 3goals 2 assists
      Martinelli as been underperforming this season but so have the rest of the team and manager.

      ReplyHighlight Thread

      1. Interesting stats. It’s clear that, so far, Williams hasn’t been hitting the same highs as he did last season. However, suspect that should he come on the market in the summer there will still be a big clamour – bigger than that for Martinelli probably – for his signature (as there would have been last summer had he wanted to leave, which he didn’t).

        ReplyHighlight Thread

  5. A player who was performing well starts underperforming—solution: Get a better player. But what happens if the replacement, like Nico Williams, also diminishes over time? Do we keep selling and buying endlessly? We’ve seen this pattern before with Pepe and Aubameyang. It seems unless a player is immensely gifted, they won’t make it at Arsenal.

    Right now, Nelson has become a starter at Fulham, displacing Adama Traore. Smith Rowe is the fulcrum of his team, and Tavares is racking up assists for fun. Lokonga was suddenly called up to Belgium national team after three years. Why couldn’t they perform/improve like this while at Arsenal?

    Reply

  6. He is not as salient as he was two seasons ago. Is game will improve with Calafiori back and a more balanced left side. That said, Martinelli needs to go inside more often, we are playing a right footed player on the left who infrequently actually takes an inverted route. Is that him, or is it what MA tells him to do? It makes little sense to me.

    Reply

    1. True, but it’s the “when on form” that’s the tricky bit. It’s the balance between when he is and when he isn’t that will determine his fate (if it’s going to be determined anytime soon, that is).

      ReplyHighlight Thread

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors