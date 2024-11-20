Is Gabriel Martinelli one of Arsenal’s most ‘sellable assets’?

Arsenal's Brazilian midfielder Gabriel Martinelli celebrates scoring the team's fourth goal during the English Premier League football match between Arsenal and Everton at the Emirates (Photo by GLYN KIRK/AFP via Getty Images)

In reality, Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t performed at his peak over the past two seasons. This season has shown signs of resurgence, but he hasn’t been consistent, which is all we ask from him.

In the end, do you think Arsenal may have no choice but to sell Gabriel Martinelli next year, given he’s one of their most saleable assets?

Not long ago, former Premier League scout Micky Brown revealed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta just wasn’t convinced Gabriel Martinelli should be starting. Brown suggested the Spaniard had ambitions of signing a top winger.

Over the summer, credible sources revealed that Arsenal was looking to sign a dynamic winger after failing to recruit their top striker target, Benjamin Sesko. We spoke of how someone like Nico Williams would have been the answer to Arsenal’s transfer needs. However, that didn’t go through.

Despite his signing, Raheem Sterling, a dynamic winger, hasn’t had much of an impact on this Arsenal team. In fact, Brown noted that, like Martinelli, Arteta wasn’t convinced that he was a starter for his team.

Reiss Nelson (to Fulham) and Fabio Vieira (to FC Porto) departed on loan agreements, while Eddie Nketiah signed with Crystal Palace on a £30 million deal and Emile Smith Rowe joined Fulham on a £34 million deal. The four were Arsenal’s most sellable assets last summer.

Looking at the current Arsenal squad and asking yourself who its sellable assets are in 2025, I’m sure Gabriel Martinelli is a player you’ll mention as one who can be sold and would bring the most profit.

Selling Martinelli is not unthinkable. The club needs to raise funds to invest in the squad. But before we opt to let the Brazilian go, we need to give him a chance to prove himself.

If he can demonstrate his indispensable role on the left wing by improving his performance over the next few months, then he could remain there.

If we decide to let him go, the club should determine who is deserving to be his replacement.

