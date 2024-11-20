Is Gabriel Martinelli one of Arsenal’s most ‘sellable assets’?

In reality, Gabriel Martinelli hasn’t performed at his peak over the past two seasons. This season has shown signs of resurgence, but he hasn’t been consistent, which is all we ask from him.
In the end, do you think Arsenal may have no choice but to sell Gabriel Martinelli next year, given he’s one of their most saleable assets?
Not long ago, former Premier League scout Micky Brown revealed that Arsenal head coach Mikel Arteta just wasn’t convinced Gabriel Martinelli should be starting. Brown suggested the Spaniard had ambitions of signing a top winger.
Over the summer, credible sources revealed that Arsenal was looking to sign a dynamic winger after failing to recruit their top striker target, Benjamin Sesko. We spoke of how someone like Nico Williams would have been the answer to Arsenal’s transfer needs. However, that didn’t go through.
Despite his signing, Raheem Sterling, a dynamic winger, hasn’t had much of an impact on this Arsenal team. In fact, Brown noted that, like Martinelli, Arteta wasn’t convinced that he was a starter for his team.
Reiss Nelson (to Fulham) and Fabio Vieira (to FC Porto) departed on loan agreements, while Eddie Nketiah signed with Crystal Palace on a £30 million deal and Emile Smith Rowe joined Fulham on a £34 million deal. The four were Arsenal’s most sellable assets last summer.
Looking at the current Arsenal squad and asking yourself who its sellable assets are in 2025, I’m sure Gabriel Martinelli is a player you’ll mention as one who can be sold and would bring the most profit.
Selling Martinelli is not unthinkable. The club needs to raise funds to invest in the squad. But before we opt to let the Brazilian go, we need to give him a chance to prove himself.
If he can demonstrate his indispensable role on the left wing by improving his performance over the next few months, then he could remain there.
If we decide to let him go, the club should determine who is deserving to be his replacement.
Darren N
We’ll see an improvement when Calafiori returns to add to the left side with Merino.
It’s true that Martielli’s salable, but I think we should see the season out before deciding his worth.
Yes. But Arsenal had better keep the highly talented and skilled LW, because it’s very difficult to find such world-class young winger with a great work ethic
Nico Williams would be a very good competitor for Martinelli, but he’s overpriced and not a homegrown player in England
The thing that bothers me with his gameplay more recently is how he struggles to cut inside.
He seems to be all too happy all too often by using his pace to go on the outside this season. Which hasn’t bore us too many fruits this season.
We should selling him already and go all out for nico W. Martinelli is not improving and he can’t so he has become very predictable for opposition
Nico Williams stats this season
11 played 1 goal 1 assist
Martinelli
11 played 3goals 2 assists
Martinelli as been underperforming this season but so have the rest of the team and manager.
Interesting stats. It’s clear that, so far, Williams hasn’t been hitting the same highs as he did last season. However, suspect that should he come on the market in the summer there will still be a big clamour – bigger than that for Martinelli probably – for his signature (as there would have been last summer had he wanted to leave, which he didn’t).
A player who was performing well starts underperforming—solution: Get a better player. But what happens if the replacement, like Nico Williams, also diminishes over time? Do we keep selling and buying endlessly? We’ve seen this pattern before with Pepe and Aubameyang. It seems unless a player is immensely gifted, they won’t make it at Arsenal.
Right now, Nelson has become a starter at Fulham, displacing Adama Traore. Smith Rowe is the fulcrum of his team, and Tavares is racking up assists for fun. Lokonga was suddenly called up to Belgium national team after three years. Why couldn’t they perform/improve like this while at Arsenal?
He is not as salient as he was two seasons ago. Is game will improve with Calafiori back and a more balanced left side. That said, Martinelli needs to go inside more often, we are playing a right footed player on the left who infrequently actually takes an inverted route. Is that him, or is it what MA tells him to do? It makes little sense to me.
Yes but I believe we should keep him another season
Martinelli is one of our very best players when on form.
True, but it’s the “when on form” that’s the tricky bit. It’s the balance between when he is and when he isn’t that will determine his fate (if it’s going to be determined anytime soon, that is).