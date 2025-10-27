Is Gabriel the most influential Premier League player? Carragher thinks so.

Jamie Carragher believes Arsenal now boast the most influential player in the Premier League following their narrow 1-0 win over Crystal Palace.

The Gunners have assembled a formidable group of players over the past few years, and several are spearheading their title charge once again. One of them played a crucial role in Sunday’s victory, delivering another commanding display in defence.

Gabriel Magalhães was a rock at the back, helping Arsenal secure another clean sheet while almost adding to the scoreline himself, rattling the woodwork with a powerful header in the 50th minute. His leadership, aerial dominance and consistency continue to make him indispensable to Mikel Arteta’s side.

Carragher’s bold comparison

Speaking after the game, Carragher claimed that Gabriel might now be the most influential player in the league, even above Manchester City’s Erling Haaland.

As cited by Metro, Carragher said:

“Yes. I think you can make an argument that Gabriel could be seen as the most influential player in the Premier League right now. When you think of the clean sheets and the defensive record Arsenal have, and also his threat at set-pieces. He’s as influential as anyone, maybe even Erling Haaland.”

Gabriel was an injury doubt ahead of the Palace clash but recovered in time to start, once again underlining his importance. Arsenal’s defensive stability this season has been extraordinary, and much of that stems from his presence and communication in the backline.

Arsenal’s defensive cornerstone

Having joined the club in the summer of 2020, Gabriel has developed enormously since his £27 million move from Lille. He has eliminated errors from his game, matured into a leader, and refined his heading ability into a genuine weapon at both ends of the pitch.

His partnership with William Saliba has been the cornerstone of Arsenal’s resurgence under Arteta. Together, they’ve forged one of the strongest defensive pairings in Europe, providing the foundation for the Gunners’ push for silverware.

Carragher’s comments highlight what Arsenal fans already know, that Gabriel’s influence stretches far beyond his defensive duties. He’s not just a solid centre-back, he’s the heartbeat of this Arsenal team.

Tell us, Gooners – do you agree that Gabriel Magalhães is the most influential player in the Premier League right now?

Let’s discuss in the comments.

Benjamin Kenneth

