Is Gabriel’s place in the Arsenal starting line-up now in jeopardy?

Gabriel Magalhaes’ position in Arsenal’s starting 11 could be in jeopardy.
Although the thought is that Jurrien Timber is in line to take over the right-back spot or the right spot in central defense, there’s speculation he could force himself into Arteta’s defense as William Saliba’s central defensive partner.
William Saliba is undroppable at the right side of Arsenal’s central defense, and White, after a perfect summer rest, may make himself undroppable at right back. As for Gabriel, yes, he’s been played more and was undroppable last season, playing all 38 Premier League games. He was calling the shots when Saliba was injured, but even so, he had his fair share of errors and mistakes. Problems that Gabby Aghbonlahor says the Brazilian should avoid, or else he may find himself benched by Timber, whose brilliance we’ve been singing ever since he fell onto Arsenal’s radar.
“I think for the start of the season, Gabriel should keep his place,” Agbonlahor told Football Insider.
“When they played him with Saliba at the start of the season, they were both phenomenal. He has got the odd mistake in him, Gabriel, but even with a mistake, he is better than Holding.
“But bringing in Timber really puts the pressure on him. It says, First mistake, and you’re out.
“We can’t afford for you to do your trademark conceding a penalty, your trademark lack of concentration—because these are the big boy competitions.
“The Champions League is tough every single week. It’s going to be a case of one mistake, and Gabriel is out.”
There are questions about whether it is realistic to think Timber could play in Gabriel’s position. The graph below shows that he has featured as a left-sided defender in 5% of his minutes at Ajax since the 2019–20 season. That’s not a new position for him, but we will have to see if it’s something Arteta will consider.
Daniel O
We have up to 60 games this season, which means about 40 games per squad player. ….isn’t that enough???? They play so many games that they need R&R. Nobody should have to play 50 games. That is beyond what the human body can give. Look at Saka and Gabriel…..crazy amount of games!!!
At 5ft 10 I would be surprised if he comes In as a CB especially in a physical league like the Prem ,but not knowing much about him I could be wrong .
Personally thought our 2 CBs player well together last season and will only get better with time .
Dan Kit, I perfectly agree with you I think Timber would replace White while White deputise for Saliba since White is originally a CB. While also struggled against pacey and tricky wingers last season. I guess Thieny will be sold. In my opinion Arteta wants to try Kiwior there in case Zichenko get injured.
I like Gabriel, it’s great to have a large dominating CB in the team again but he does have the odd rush of blood to the head. Competition in the team is great as long as the manager decides to drop/reward players based on form alone.
Gabriel was unfortunate as often times it was Zinchenko’s poor positioning that led to him being caught out. Additionally, because of the inverted LB system teams would target that side more often because a) it was more likely to be open or 2v1 against Gabriel, and b) Saliba isn’t on that side.
Very good point Ben
Arteta has now spend about £580m that’s a
record if he doesn’t win any major trophy next season then the project is a total failure excuses will no longer be used as a route to escape every failure by Arteta lovers i like him to but good results plus trophies should now be inserted to arsenal DNA
You cannot rush phase 7!!!!
Yeah that’s the thing, season after season the process.
The process that has clearly been working year on year you mean and replacing pretty much an entire squad… Not just a few players here and there…. Get a grip man.
🎯
It you mean the process worked because we qualified for Champions League then you might be wrong arsenal has been their before it’s not like it was our first time in like 30 years like Newcastle.
We are currently giving time to Arteta to rebuild the team after a long time of suffering. It has been for years without us playing in the champions league and this time we have the opportunity so let wait and see how we gonna slot into this competition.
If we still have the capacity to strengthen the squad, let us continue doing so. We need to have a good bench players if we really want to compete at the highest level neck to neck with top clubs like Man City.
Napoli,lille,Feyenoord, Leicester, and ac milan have won in their respective League without any process needed, it must be wonderful to be an arsenal manager maybe arsenal will win it at vision 2030 by next season maybe the likes of Tomiyasu,Elneny, Nelson,Marquinhos, Tierney Nketiah, Karl Hein,Turner will be classified as deadwood by some fans here so again we will undergo phase 7 of clearing more deadwood and the process again repeat.
Imagine comparing the French, Italian and Dutch leagues to the PL 🙄.
Btw, when Leicester won it in 2016, that was our biggest chance, but we bottled it.
Imo, Kiwior, being left footed, will be the one who steps in deputies for Gabriel.
After Timber comes, I think it’s Zinchenko who needs to worry about his place in the starting lineup
I believe Timber, White and Tomiyasu will rotate for the right CB and inverted-RB roles
Gai, I think Timber would replace White while White deputise for Saliba since White is originally a CB. White also struggled against pacey and tricky wingers last season. I guess Thieny will be sold. In my opinion Arteta wants to try Kiwior at left back in case Zichenko get injured we saw him play there last two games last season.. Zichenko in my opinion would keep his place. Because Gabriel is left footes Arteta won’t change him he will get better this season.
I don’t think White will play second fiddle to Saliba, because his aerial ability is inconsistent and Holding/ Kiwior have been tasked to deputize Saliba last season
I think Gabriel and Saliba are good combination. They should carry out the job they started last season.
Agbonlahor is way off the money, Magalhaes won’t be missing a minute sleep as far as where is place in Arsenal team is concerned.
Gabriel Magalhaes is the most physical and imposing defender on the gunners team sheet his Aerial prowess is second to none.
Arsenal will be more concern with PSG coming again, to tempted this left footed center back which is the hardest sets of players to find, the player will be a Brazilian international soon.
This is the last player we can afford to lose going into phase 4 of the process.
Gabriel needs not to worry, it’s Zinchenko that’s at risk,I think Kiwior will be used as LB in top 6 matches, he is good with the ball, he’s fast,strong and tall, means we are well equipped from midfield to defence,
Lol, Saliba will taste the bench before Gabriel ever does!!