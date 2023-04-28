Is getting a new top striker the Number One priority for Arsenal this summer?

Haaland Gives Arteta Perfect Transfer Homework; It May Be Bad News For Jesus

Arteta must have learned a lot about his team after the humiliating 4-1 loss to Manchester City. He should have realised that his project requires a striker in the mold of Haaland.

For weeks, there has been speculation that Arsenal are hunting for a physical striker. There’s no doubt that Haaland has transformed the game at this point. He has changed what elite teams seek when signing a number nine. He has also been on the SI unit because of how good of a defender he is.

When a team prepares to face Manchester City, the first thing on their mind is how to stop Haaland. Arsenal would have had a chance with Saliba. Unfortunately, they had to rely on Holding, and he failed. Haaland bullied Holding.

On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s No. 9, was nowhere to be seen. While Haaland and De Bruyne kept Arsenal’s attack guessing, Jesus did nothing to pique the interest of Akanji and Ruben. Odegaard may have intimated that their striker option is one of the key contrasts between them and City.

The Arsenal skipper admitted to MEN, “City can do different things; with Erling up front, they can go more direct, and that was difficult to defend.”

Arsenal obviously require a striker capable of scoring 20 or more league goals. Would Jesus be able to score 20 or more goals? I seriously doubt it. Arteta simply needs to scour the transfer market for his own Haaland.

The Gunners want to be the best in the Premier League. To be the best at their level, they must outperform Manchester City. From where they are, having a rich supply of goals like the Cityzens could be one way to close the gap. So, who should the Gunners look to add to bolster their attack?

Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (considering his Fiorentina form) could be perfect candidates to be ‘Mikel Arteta’s Haaland’, don’t you think so?

Jesus has already done his job. He’s gotten them back to Champions League football. Fortunately, even if another No. 9 is signed, his versatility could see him still play from the wings or as a No. 10 in the future.

