Is getting a new top striker the Number One priority for Arsenal this summer?

Haaland Gives Arteta Perfect Transfer Homework; It May Be Bad News For Jesus
Arteta must have learned a lot about his team after the humiliating 4-1 loss to Manchester City. He should have realised that his project requires a striker in the mold of Haaland.
For weeks, there has been speculation that Arsenal are hunting for a physical striker. There’s no doubt that Haaland has transformed the game at this point. He has changed what elite teams seek when signing a number nine. He has also been on the SI unit because of how good of a defender he is.
When a team prepares to face Manchester City, the first thing on their mind is how to stop Haaland. Arsenal would have had a chance with Saliba. Unfortunately, they had to rely on Holding, and he failed. Haaland bullied Holding.
On the other hand, Gabriel Jesus, Arsenal’s No. 9, was nowhere to be seen. While Haaland and De Bruyne kept Arsenal’s attack guessing, Jesus did nothing to pique the interest of Akanji and Ruben. Odegaard may have intimated that their striker option is one of the key contrasts between them and City.
The Arsenal skipper admitted to MEN, “City can do different things; with Erling up front, they can go more direct, and that was difficult to defend.”
Arsenal obviously require a striker capable of scoring 20 or more league goals. Would Jesus be able to score 20 or more goals? I seriously doubt it. Arteta simply needs to scour the transfer market for his own Haaland.
The Gunners want to be the best in the Premier League. To be the best at their level, they must outperform Manchester City. From where they are, having a rich supply of goals like the Cityzens could be one way to close the gap. So, who should the Gunners look to add to bolster their attack?
Napoli’s Victor Osimhen or Juventus’ Dusan Vlahovic (considering his Fiorentina form) could be perfect candidates to be ‘Mikel Arteta’s Haaland’, don’t you think so?
Jesus has already done his job. He’s gotten them back to Champions League football. Fortunately, even if another No. 9 is signed, his versatility could see him still play from the wings or as a No. 10 in the future.
If we can get a prolific striker that would be great
No
It is not obvious that we need a centre forward who scores against 20 goals a season. City managed without one until they bought Haaland but there are not many like him around.
Jesus is never going to get huge numbers of goals but he is a brilliant striker who enables the likes of Saka, Martinelli and Odegaard to contribute with goals.
He also leads the press that has become incredibly effective despite the flaws against City
We would need £100m plus or an upgrade if we can find one, it would be nice to have in the future but this summer that money is earmarked for elsewhere
Something’s wrong. Jesus seems a different player since his return from injury. Is it that he’s not fully match fit? Or is it because we’re in the final stretch, and his experience of winning the title isn’t as valuable as we thought it would be.
Either way, the way he was playing before his injury was certainly good enough to match against any of the options out there, regardless of the numbers of goals he was scoring. He was holding off big defenders, controlling the ball and bringing others into play as well as most big “target men” I’ve seen – he’s not been doing that since his injury
I don’t believe it’s a matter of quality – Jesus is class – maybe we just need an alternate who can be seen as a genuine challenge to jesus and who can offer something different for certain games? Or maybe we just shouldn’t have rushed him back?
No point in looking for another ‘Haaland’, you won’t find him. He’s a once in a generation player, a total goal scoring machine. Now City have adapted to his style of play, it makes them very hard to beat. But not unbeatable.
As for Arsenal, is our conversion rate really that bad? We’ve scored 78, City have 82. That’s just four shy. Yes, it would nice to have an out and out ‘sniffer’, a 20 a goal season player, but realistically, how many forwards, with experience at the very highest level, are likely to be on the move?
Recall Balogun before spending on a new striker
No need for a new striker. Trossard was doing very well and we decide to disrupt the squad moment by trying to force the Jesus return. There’s not merit in the Arsenal squad. Partey has had a dip in form but jorginho is not given a fair chance
The invincibles side was packed with muscle and height.There were few guys below 175cm.
The epl is a very physical competive league.
I n a 50/50 challenge give me a mastiff over a bulldog.
Edu shd get guys of Veira stature for defence,md and forward.
If Arsenal continue the slow buildup,believe me they will lose vs Chelsea
The fans should remember how the pace and aerial abilities of the Invincibles won us two EPL trophies
They should remember about the physicality of Henry, Bergkamp, Vieira, Gilberto, Campbell, Edu and Cole
I’m sure Jesus can score 15+ goals next season, but we need someone who can play his back to goal well and become our main pivot. None of our CFs can dominate the opposition’s CBs and I don’t think Balogun can do it
We need CF like Dušan Vlahović who will hold more than 1 defender with him..
Who will be good at back to goal and create space for others
I like Vlahovic’s abilities, but I believe any international Serbian player will only come if Xhaka leaves
Yeah but you can’t make everyone happy..
And Xhaka is not our priority..
He is anyway 30 plus and not getting younger at all..
You can let him go
You can mould ESR in Xhaka’s role..
Arsenal need at least 5 players
Back up for Saliba
Like Adam Harry Webster, Quality CB and just 28, Prime of his age
Back up for Saka
Like Jarrod Bowen, Olise or Leon Bailey…
All are very young age, skill full and pacy
Back up for Martinelli
Like Havey Barnes or Christian Pulisic
Again very skill full and pacy
And Either of Zumbimedi, Rice or Caicedo
And another CF like Dušan Vlahović or Youssef En-Nesyri who can hold 2-3 defenders at time..
Who can give torrid time defenders
Who will not be outmuscled or bullied by defenders…
If we really and genuinely want to chase title then we need these types of players in squad…
How about Ivan Tony of Brentford who scored almost 20 goals for a Brentford side ?
Don’t think he suits our style, plus he will be banned for a while
Look what Haaland has done with City Isak is coming on for Newcastle, so I would say it is a priority because Jesus will never be twenty goals plus a season for us, nor Nkeitah. Also another defender and midfielder, we have come on in leaps and bounds this season, exceeding what any Arsenal fan thought we would do this season. Get the right players and who knows