Is Guendouzi showing passion or just a troublemaker?

Arsenal loanees not showing the best temperament!

After such a promising start to his Arsenal career Matteo Guendouzi is showing why Mikel Arteta was right to get rid of him again.

Reports in the Mirror claim that he hasn’t changed and he has clearly taken his attitude and issues with him which his new teammates are sick of already. This comes after he had a public spat with his Marseille teammate Gerson not long ago.

Some will see this as passion and pride for the beautiful game, but after continuing with the same attitude that led him to be loaned out I fail to see the passion in this situation.

Can the same be said for his Marseille teammate William Saliba as well? It surely seems that way.

Both players were present in the Marseille side for their Europa League tie against Galatasaray and the game was not without its drama. It saw a first half that was stopped for around eight minutes after flares were thrown to and from both sets of supporters and it took Galatasaray manager Fatih Terim, their captain Fernando Muslera and Marseille player Dimitri Payet to approach the stands and beg for the fans to calm down and stop.

Eventually the game resumed but there seemed to be flares and fire on the pitch as well, as players were not backwards in coming forwards where tackles and fight were concerned.

And two players that stood out were our loanees Guendouzi and Saliba, where Guendouzi clashed with Patrick Van Aanholt and Saliba with the Lions striker Mbaye Diagne.

Van Aanholt also took the problems off the pitch and onto social media, calling Guendouzi out after the referee changed his mind once he checked the VAR monitor to overturn the decision and correctly take the penalty away from Marseille.

Yes, it is nice to see passion from players, but there is passion and there is passion and, in my eyes, Saliba and Guendouzi are not helping their cause of getting back into the Arsenal team. No matter how talented they may be there is a limit to discipline and these two definitely need to work on theirs! Gooners?

Shenel Osman

@sh3n3l_