Is Havertz just an easy scapegoat for some Arsenal fans?

Kai Havertz’s partner recently shared some of the abusive messages she received following Arsenal’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United. The Gunners’ forward came under heavy criticism after missing two crucial chances that could have altered the outcome of the match.
Havertz has been Arsenal’s main striker this season, shouldering the pressure and expectations that come with leading the attack. Despite his efforts on the pitch, his performances have drawn mixed reactions, with some fans calling for the club to sign another striker to replace him.
The German international undoubtedly had a difficult day against United, but it is worth noting that every player can experience off days. Havertz’s overall contribution to Arsenal this season should not be overlooked. With 12 goals to his name, while his tally might not be extraordinary, it is still a respectable figure.
The Gunners are now reportedly considering adding a striker to their squad following Gabriel Jesus’s injury. However, this raises the question of whether the frustration directed at Havertz by some fans is justified.
Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail weighed in on the situation, arguing that Havertz has been unfairly singled out amid Arsenal’s struggles. He wrote:
“Havertz has become somewhat of a scapegoat for Arsenal’s recent struggles. Some of that he has brought on himself. Glaring misses against Newcastle last week in the Carabao Cup semi-final loss and Manchester United on Sunday, as the Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup, have infuriated sections of the fanbase.”
Mokbel further added: “Given Havertz is the team’s leading goalscorer this season, there are probably more worthy targets for the supporters’ ire.”
Arsenal’s overall form has been inconsistent this season, and the blame cannot be pinned solely on one player. While it is natural for fans to feel frustrated, targeting Havertz seems both excessive and unhelpful. The German forward has worked hard to represent the club and continues to contribute as best as he can under challenging circumstances.
Rather than focusing their anger on one individual, Arsenal supporters would do well to rally behind the team as a whole, particularly during this critical stage of the season.
Although he has hit a bit of a bad patch, 2 bad games doesn’t justify the abuse he is getting.
It’s one thing saying “I don’t think he’s good enough to play for Arsenal” as that’s an opinion.
However the things people have been saying on this site (let alone the abuse of his wife and unborn child) is completely unmerited.
Not his fault but purchasing him was a blunder of highest order. He was an average player at Chelsea but MA splashed the cash on him despite of all the warning labels. He couldn’t make it in his primary role in midfield so MA tried to shoehorn him into another role that he was not suited for. MA is trying to justify his purchase and because of that MA wasn’t interested in buying a striker.
NO – At Chelsea he spent several years proving he is NOT a centre forward, and has neither the technical skills or predatory instinct to be succesful as a stiker.
Since joining Arsenal he has shown he has some capabilities behind the striker, but again has proven that he has absolutely no forward attributes.
He has scored some goals. With such a good team behind him anyone would. Large parts of his game are based on diving, and he is VERY good at it. Howver, since VAR that is benefitting him less and less.
I would have more sympathy for him, but the dive really annoyed me – I like that he tries to get under opponents skin, but blatantly diving and cheating crosses the line for me.
As a player he’s a good jack of all trades – don’t think he’s spectacular at anything, but he is capable and his workrate is usually brilliant. If he was a backup CF, I wouldn’t be complaining, but we could do with someone better to start games.
Seconded regarding the dive , something I cannot stand in football
I dont think he’s being treated as a scapegoat. He’s underperforming just like our entire attack outside of Saka has been the whole season. The bulk of the criticism has rightly been towards Mikel, Edu and the club for poor planning of our attack this season. At the same time, let’s not sit here and act like Havertz is largely responsible for why we are out of FA Cup. He knows the pressure that comes with playing at a big club, being on big wages and having big expectations. That goes for all the players.
Arteta doing everything to shoehorn him into every lineup.
Arteta is to blame, not Havertz.
He’s no striker and never asked to play there.
He cannot give what he doesn’t have
It makes me smile when I read how some people are so indignant about the way Havertz is being treated – they are the same people (in the main) who used to run down Ozil, Lacazette, Aubemeyang and Ramsey at every opportunity, yet are now calling out those who are doing EXACTLY the same as they did.
There always has to be a scapegoat it seems and the fact that he came from chelsea, cost a lot of money and is our highest paid player (reportedly) makes him the ideal candidate.
None of the above was his fault, rather it was our club who negotiated it all.
As for “jack of all trades” I believe we only have four players who can say they are “masters” of their trade this season – those being Saka, Saliba, Partey and Gabriel.
Raya might just creep into that description, except he got nowhere near any of manure’s penalties the other night!!!!!
Of course, that was probably Havertz and Arteta’s fault! 😂
The fact that our Manager does not recognise that Havertz is not a striker, and never will be, is a matter which he needs to address.Havertz made his mark in Germany basically as a number 10 and to my mind he should be in direct competition with Odegaard for our attacking midfield role.Our Captain, who is not so effective on heavy grounds, cannot be expected to play every game and Havertz is the guy to take over from him.The fact that we do not have a natural central striker is a matter which our Management team ought to have addressed some time ago and their failure to do so, and the general imbalance of our squad is down to their incompetence.Nobody works harder on the field for the cause than Havertz yet he is being vilified when the real culprits fail to see our problem areas.
Your last sentence sums it up perfectly Grandad.
Watching Odegaard since he came back from injury, I’m starting to think that my first opinion of him, might not be as bad as I thought it was.
He’s nowhere near as dominant without Saka to help him out… I hope I’m wrong.
Havertz is no a striker, nor is he a top midfielder. He is a misfit and as long as he is first choice anywhere on the field, I think we will have a weak link. That said, he doesn’t deserve the abuse or the magnitude of criticism, Arteta has to shoulder the blame. Buying a striker is not going to fix all our problems but it’s an obvious priority. Zubamendi coming in the summer makes sense with Partey and Jorghino on the way out. However, we also need another creative midfielder ( even with Nwaneri in the mix) and we need a better left winger. In the meantime we should be 100% behind the players we have.