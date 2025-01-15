Is Havertz just an easy scapegoat for some Arsenal fans?

Kai Havertz’s partner recently shared some of the abusive messages she received following Arsenal’s FA Cup exit at the hands of Manchester United. The Gunners’ forward came under heavy criticism after missing two crucial chances that could have altered the outcome of the match.

Havertz has been Arsenal’s main striker this season, shouldering the pressure and expectations that come with leading the attack. Despite his efforts on the pitch, his performances have drawn mixed reactions, with some fans calling for the club to sign another striker to replace him.

The German international undoubtedly had a difficult day against United, but it is worth noting that every player can experience off days. Havertz’s overall contribution to Arsenal this season should not be overlooked. With 12 goals to his name, while his tally might not be extraordinary, it is still a respectable figure.

The Gunners are now reportedly considering adding a striker to their squad following Gabriel Jesus’s injury. However, this raises the question of whether the frustration directed at Havertz by some fans is justified.

Sami Mokbel of the Daily Mail weighed in on the situation, arguing that Havertz has been unfairly singled out amid Arsenal’s struggles. He wrote:

“Havertz has become somewhat of a scapegoat for Arsenal’s recent struggles. Some of that he has brought on himself. Glaring misses against Newcastle last week in the Carabao Cup semi-final loss and Manchester United on Sunday, as the Gunners crashed out of the FA Cup, have infuriated sections of the fanbase.”

Mokbel further added: “Given Havertz is the team’s leading goalscorer this season, there are probably more worthy targets for the supporters’ ire.”

Arsenal’s overall form has been inconsistent this season, and the blame cannot be pinned solely on one player. While it is natural for fans to feel frustrated, targeting Havertz seems both excessive and unhelpful. The German forward has worked hard to represent the club and continues to contribute as best as he can under challenging circumstances.

Rather than focusing their anger on one individual, Arsenal supporters would do well to rally behind the team as a whole, particularly during this critical stage of the season.