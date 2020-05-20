Is having a good off-field character better than on-field performance?

A recent report suggests that Arsenal is keen to swap Alexandre Lacazette for Thomas Lemar after the Frenchman was recently seen inhaling balloons.

Lacazette is supposedly fighting for his Arsenal career at the moment and it is interesting that Arsenal wants to take Lemar that has obviously been underperforming for Atletico Madrid.

Lacazette isn’t our best striker, but the Frenchman remains one of the team’s hardest triers.

He has struggled to impress Mikel Arteta since the Spaniard became our manager, but I don’t think that he has done too many things wrong.

Some players take a longer time to adjust to a new manager’s style of play, and that could be the case with the Frenchman.

If Arsenal truly wants to swap him for Lemar because of his off-field antics, I don’t think that would be the smartest thing to do.

These players are also human and sometimes they struggle with their lifestyle off the pitch, but that doesn’t take away the fact that they are top players on the pitch.

Most people think that Lemar has struggled in Spain because he is playing under Diego Simeone. What if we complete the swap deal and he turns out to become just another Henrikh Mkhitaryan?

An article from Ime