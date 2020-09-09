Is holding on to Holding a great decision by Arsenal?

When I read last week that Rob Holding might be loaned to Newcastle but no option to buy, I felt it was a deal that worked for all parties. Newcastle get a quality defender; Holding gets to play every week and we get a centre back off our wage bill without selling him.
I don’t want Holding to be sold. I feel he’s young enough to be coached by his manager to be better and judging by reports, Arteta agrees.
The Spaniard has always stressed everyone has a fresh chance to impress him. Due to injury, Holding had to wait longer than most, but has had more good games than bad, and his body language when lifting the Community Shield wasn’t of a man who’s been told he’s surplus to requirements.
My hope is it’s a case of quantity over quality. No way would any coach form the opinion that Holding isn’t good enough while a David Luiz gets an extension on his contract.
What’s more realistic is Luiz’s experience on and of the pitch is seen as valuable for another 12 months, especially for young Saliba and Gabriel. Maybe this time next year Luiz won’t be needed and Holding gets more minutes.
So, any short-term switch would be for his development. Better to play every week then just wait for the odd tie. Yet assessing his options closer, Holding might be nearer the first team then some think.
In terms of form, why not carry on the momentum of Holding, Luiz and Tierney in a back three? Especially if you don’t want to throw Gabriel and Saliba in the deep end with their debuts being away from home.
Mustafi and Mari might not be fit until October or November so maybe it’s not until January that a a choice has to be made?
Not just do I think Holding will stay, I expect he will start at Fulham and help us to win…
Dan Smith
Mavropanos has been forgotten even though he has impressed in Germany and will now be playing in the Bundesliga for Stuttgart (I believe).
Except for injury (which Holding had as well) he has better potential, so while I have nothing against not selling Holding, I think if Mavro was British, there would be more articles about him being a potential long-term prospect. I mean, he’s faster, stronger, and better in the air than Holding plus at least as good (or mediocre) with the ball, so at least there’s a CHANCE he could one day be a starter while Holding will never be a regular starter for a top 6 club, he’s simply lacking in too many departments and for some of them it’s too late to develop noticeably now.
A lot of clauses are considered when loaning out a player. Most of our players have not been having successful loan at EPL sides, so that might play a significant role in the turn of events.
I seriously hope we loan him out to get constant play time, we might be without Luiz, sokratis, chambers and musti in a year, so his experience will really be if help.
OT: I don’t think we need replacement for any of Bellerin, Martinez and Toreira, we have enough cover and the money should be use to fund our midfield targets and we are good tO go
This isn’t rocket science… Holding is staying as he’s the only senior defender alongside David Luiz that’s not injured. (Luiz is also a doubt now, neck injury) Sokratis is very likely to leave.
So it was clear Arteta would stop him from going on loan.
If others were fit, he’d have been allowed to leave.
You can’t just throw Gabriel and Saliva in like that.
One of them will pair with Holding this Saturday
It makes sense to hold on to him, David Luiz is injured and doubtful for the match against Fulham and could also be out for an extended period with a neck injury.
Good article.
However I just read that Luiz might be crocked so Holding will probably have to be in there from the start as perhaps
MA won’t want to risk one/both of the new guys alongside Tierney.
MA’s made more good decisions than bad so I’m hopeful. I’m very much looking forward to seeing our first teamsheet of the seaon come Saturday.
Even if AMN’s not in it!
Gunner Jack, intriguing to say the least.
I don’t believe anyone will get his squad correct, let alone the first eleven.
Quietly but surely MA has been putting together a group of talented players, who see his vision.
Holding, not because he’s English (what a daft statement), but because he has shown MA what he can do.
sorry, didn’t finish the sentence… Holding will be fine under MA’s guidance.
Really like what Holding did when standing up to that thug/striker Chelsea used to have. Can’t remember his name. Maybe he went to Atletico?
However, what I do remember is Holding, far from being intimidated/overawed was smiling and laughing at him as if to say “Come on then – give it your best shot.”
We might see a 3 man CB of Tierney, Saliba, Holding.
Aubameyang, Nketiah, Saka,
Niles, Xhaka, Ceballos, Bellerin,
Tierney, Holding, Saliba,
Martinez.
My predicted line up for Saturday.
Looks about right S.J. as Luiz is injured and a bit early for Gabriel. There could be a place in the team for Willian somewhere though.
S.J., not having a crystal ball, I’ll think I’ll stay well out of the way in the predicted team lottery 🙂