Is Holding targeted for criticism because he is not a foreign player?

One player that has received a lot of criticism for Arsenal’s poor form in the last few weeks is Rob Holding.

The spotlight has been on the Englishman since William Saliba was injured and he had to step in and play for Mikel Arteta’s side.

The former Bolton man is considered soft and was bullied by Erling Haaland and the Manchester City attackers in Arsenal’s last match.

This increased calls for him to be dropped, but Arsenal does not have another capable centre-back to partner Gabriel Magalhaes.

The Brazilian formed a solid partnership with Saliba before the Frenchman was injured and seems to have built so much credit at the club.

Former Watford man Troy Deeney believes Gabriel and other Arsenal defenders also did poorly against City. However, they were not as criticized as Holding was, suggesting it could be because he is English.

He writes in The Sun:

“I felt sorry for Rob Holding. He got the short end of the stick, even though Gabriel got bullied just as badly.

“Is it because Rob is English so we have to give him a bit more?

“Ben White was also poor. Oleksandr Zinchenko was awful. So, the abuse of Rob was strange, and he even ended up scoring.”

Just Arsenal Opinion

Holding does not inspire confidence and most of us do not trust him because attackers find it easy to bully him.

Gabriel might have a bad game, but he is a solid defender who can be terrific for several games in a row.

