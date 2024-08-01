Is it 2 down, 1 to go, for Arsenal Women in this summer transfer window?

Two down, one to go: The Arsenal Women appear to be getting what they desire in this summer transfer window. During the Gunner’s post-season tour Down Under in Australia, Jonas Eidevall subtly suggested that they would prioritise quality over quantity in this summer’s transfer window. After that, three quality transfer targets emerged: “We obviously identified things where, if we can add quality, that would be great for us. It’s not about adding quantity; that’s not where we’re at at the moment.”

Spanish world champion Mariona Caldentey, Netherlands goalkeeper Daphne van Domselaar, and Lionesses star Keira Walsh emerged as the top targets. Caldentey from Barcelona and Van Domselaar from Aston Villa have now signed for Arsenal. That leaves Keira Walsh as their only unsigned target. It looks like the transfer rumours about Walsh moving to the Emirates Stadium have fizzled out though..

Even so, there’s been some buzz about the Barcelona Femeni midfield engine this week, after pictures of her training with Gunner men’s superstar Declan Rice in Dubai floated around the internet. It’s quite intriguing, isn’t it?

Back then, when reports were flying around about Arsenal’s interest in signing Walsh, there were whispers that Arsenal had been quietly working on that deal for quite some time. Given Caldentey and Van Domselaar’s recent arrivals, could Walsh’s move be imminent? If they wanted to, Arsenal could definitely afford Walsh’s move from Barcelona. After all, they managed to get Caldentey for free and only spent around £200k on Van Domselaar.

