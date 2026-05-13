‘Is it a foul’ Howard Webb weighs in on that foul on Raya against West Ham

Howard Webb has backed the decision to award a foul against West Ham United and disallow their late goal against Arsenal in a controversial Premier League encounter that has continued to spark debate among fans and pundits.

The decision proved decisive in the match, as West Ham were denied what would have been a dramatic equaliser late in the game. Since then, the incident has been heavily discussed, with many supporters comparing it to situations involving Arsenal’s own set-piece routines this season.

Debate Continues Over Disallowed Goal

Some observers believe the goal should have stood, arguing that similar physical challenges on goalkeepers have previously gone unpunished in the Premier League. Arsenal have often been criticised by rival supporters for crowding goalkeepers during corners, with several goals from such situations having been allowed this season.

Mikel Arteta insisted after the match that the officials reached the correct decision, while others within football have remained divided over whether the contact on David Raya justified overturning the goal.

The incident has once again increased scrutiny on consistency in officiating, particularly with the use of VAR in major moments that can influence results and league standings.

Webb Defends Officials Decision

As reported by Metro Sports, Howard Webb explained the reasoning behind the decision while discussing the incident on his Mic’d Up programme.

He said: “‘Is it a foul on the goalkeeper? Categorically yes. We’ve said all season, including in pre-season briefings with the players, that if a goalkeeper is impeded by an opponent grabbing or holding their arm and therefore they can’t do their job, they’ll be penalised.

‘We’re not just talking about contact with goalkeepers, we’re talking about a specific type of contact when the goalkeeper’s arms or hands are being interfered with, stopping them doing their job.’”

Webb’s explanation underlines the Premier League’s interpretation of such incidents, particularly when a goalkeeper’s ability to claim or control the ball is directly affected by physical interference. Despite that clarification, discussions regarding consistency in similar decisions are likely to continue among supporters and analysts alike.

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