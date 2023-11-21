Is it a good idea for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus to risk a return for Brazil tonight?

Jesus for Brazil

Arsenal fans and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be holding our breaths waiting for the line ups for Brazil’s huge match against Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday morning where Brazil will look to bounce back from some poor form. We’re likely to see Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes start for their countries and after reports have come out all week, we could see all three of Arsenal’s Gabriel’s grace the pitch against Argentina.

The Brazilian manager Fernando Diniz is under a bit of pressure at the moment due to his squad looking a bit bent out of shape. They’re facing a few big player injuries and have only won two of their last 5 games. Losing against Colombia last week after a poor second half and look to be a team that is somewhat lost.

Jesus hasn’t played for Arsenal since coming off against Sevilla in The Champions League, where he managed to bag a goal for himself and assist a beautiful goal from Declan Rice but was forced to come off in the 80th minute and was seen clutching at his hamstring. Since then, Arsenal have definitely missed him but so have Brazil and without Vinicius Junior in the attack, it leave a huge space in the attack and it’s likely that Jesus will be called upon.

He hadn’t trained with the Arsenal squad before leaving for international duty and most Arsenal fans were expecting him to go to camp, get checked and then sent back to London but that wasn’t the case. Since then, we’ve seen photos of Jesus back in full training and to be honest he looks like his recovery process has been good, but is it too soon to risk it?

After such a bad run of injuries, Arsenal fans would have been hoping that he wasn’t rushed back into things and in a game so big as Brazil vs Argentina, you expect it to get passionate and physical and could be every Arsenal fans worst nightmare to watch Jesus get the nod. Both teams known for their aggressive approach to games and even worse when playing against each other. It’s two countries that are built on football and have a lot of pride for their national teams, so the pressure will be on.

We will have to wait and see what the Brazilian manager decides but we can expect Jesus to start or at least play a bit of the game. Argentina currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group on 12 points and have won 9 out of their last 10 games and falling short to Uruguay last week and will want to bounce back.

Fingers crossed that Jesus’s transition back to playing is good, and hopefully comes back to London ready to go for our game against Brentford on the weekend.

What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is it too soon to be starting Jesus?

Daisy Mae

