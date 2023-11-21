Is it a good idea for Arsenal’s Gabriel Jesus to risk a return for Brazil tonight?

Jesus for Brazil
Arsenal fans and I’m sure Mikel Arteta will be holding our breaths waiting for the line ups for Brazil’s huge match against Argentina in the early hours of Wednesday morning where Brazil will look to bounce back from some poor form. We’re likely to see Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Magalhaes start for their countries and after reports have come out all week, we could see all three of Arsenal’s Gabriel’s grace the pitch against Argentina.
The Brazilian manager Fernando Diniz is under a bit of pressure at the moment due to his squad looking a bit bent out of shape. They’re facing a few big player injuries and have only won two of their last 5 games. Losing against Colombia last week after a poor second half and look to be a team that is somewhat lost.
Jesus hasn’t played for Arsenal since coming off against Sevilla in The Champions League, where he managed to bag a goal for himself and assist a beautiful goal from Declan Rice but was forced to come off in the 80th minute and was seen clutching at his hamstring. Since then, Arsenal have definitely missed him but so have Brazil and without Vinicius Junior in the attack, it leave a huge space in the attack and it’s likely that Jesus will be called upon.
He hadn’t trained with the Arsenal squad before leaving for international duty and most Arsenal fans were expecting him to go to camp, get checked and then sent back to London but that wasn’t the case. Since then, we’ve seen photos of Jesus back in full training and to be honest he looks like his recovery process has been good, but is it too soon to risk it?
After such a bad run of injuries, Arsenal fans would have been hoping that he wasn’t rushed back into things and in a game so big as Brazil vs Argentina, you expect it to get passionate and physical and could be every Arsenal fans worst nightmare to watch Jesus get the nod. Both teams known for their aggressive approach to games and even worse when playing against each other. It’s two countries that are built on football and have a lot of pride for their national teams, so the pressure will be on.
We will have to wait and see what the Brazilian manager decides but we can expect Jesus to start or at least play a bit of the game. Argentina currently sit top of their World Cup qualifying group on 12 points and have won 9 out of their last 10 games and falling short to Uruguay last week and will want to bounce back.
Fingers crossed that Jesus’s transition back to playing is good, and hopefully comes back to London ready to go for our game against Brentford on the weekend.
What’s your thoughts Gooners? Is it too soon to be starting Jesus?
Daisy Mae
Yes, it’s too soon to make him a starter for Brazil tonight
He also didn’t play for Arsenal in the last five games, so it would be unfair for Arsenal if he becomes unfit again after fulfilling his international duty
A pertinent piece by DAISY that will worry most of us I reckon. What I find somewhat surprising, even staggering, is that a nation so steeped in football glory and as esteemed as Brazil, would actually CHOOSE to pick a player in Jesus, who plainly cannot possibly be match tight, even if- and it is surely a big IF- he is fully fit physically.
Surely there must be real doubt on that point.
But to cut to the chase, as I care almost nothing for virtually all international football, all I care about is that all of our possible three players who turn out, even if only for a few minutes, avoid injury.
They will certainly however be fatiqued at Brentford, having to play many thousands of miles away with a long flight home.
THAT is , in no small part WHY I care little for internationals. For me its Arsenal first, Arsenal second and Arsenal ALWAYS and ANYTHING that works against our success I loathe and detest.
BTW, WELL WRITTEN DAISY!
I suspect that Kiwior will play on sat. and Magalez rested,
but i am hoping Jesus will not start and be fit for sat.
Martinelli is the big question mark for me ? He gives it all
and can sometimes be a bit reckless is his approach.. Hope he comes unharmed from the game ..
In my opinion, the Brazil manager should not risk playing Jesus. This is because he is just recovering from an injury and playing him might aggravate the situation and Brazil already has played Martinelli as their CF and he scored against Columbia the other day. Also, I doubt Arteta will start Jesus against Brenford this weekend, he might bring him on as a second half sub.
I’m interested in the wider issue here.
Should national teams make the decisions about player fitness and availability for selection?
My view is that when a club pays millions in transfer fees and ongoing wages, it seems wrong that a national team should be able to decide these things.
Could clubs get together and decide that they wont offer any more contracts where they dont have the final say?
No, FFS no. Arsenal pay his enormous wages, why play someone who hasn’t properly trained and prepared?
He is recovering from a hamstring injury, and should not be risked to save the blushes of a flailing Brazilian team.
He is so injury prone, I wouldn’t be surprised if he comes on as a sub for Brazil, then gets injured again playing for Arsenal in a couple weeks time.
I think it’s time to bring in a striker and have Jesus be backup to striker and Saka, because he just isn’t reliable as a starter.
We continually see Partey injured and out, not Jesus is the same. Simply can’t contend over the season when a key midfielder and 1st choice striker are not reliably fit to play.