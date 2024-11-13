Is it a massive risk for PSG or Arsenal to pay €100m for Viktor Gyokeres?

Manuel Akanji of Manchester City and Viktor Gyokeres of Sporting CP compete for the ball during the UEFA Champions League 2024/25 League Phase MD4 match between Sporting Clube de Portugal and Manchester City at Estadio Jose Alvalade on November 05, 2024 in Lisbon, Portugal. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

By 2025, Viktor Gyokeres is sure to be a player in high demand. The Swedish striker is persistently proving himself to be among the best strikers that Europe has to offer.

During the 2023-24 season, he made 58 goal contributions, consisting of 43 goals and 15 assists, making him the most productive player in Europe’s top five leagues. If anyone believed that the 26-year-old was a one-hit wonder, his performances this season are clearly demonstrating otherwise.

In 18 games this season in Sporting CP colours, he has already racked up 23 goals and four assists. Top clubs must be examining those numbers and considering him as a crucial component to enhance their offensive capabilities.

Arsenal has obviously shown interest in the ex-Coventry man. PSG is another team reportedly interested in him.

While discussing Gyokeres’ potential move to Paris, Football Transfers’ Robin Bairner (on his PSG Talk Extra Time) cautioned the Ligue 1 giants regarding the completion of that deal. He has suggested that, similar to Darwin Nunez, Gyokeres could thrive in Portugal, but it remains uncertain whether he will achieve that level of success following a significant transfer to a top club.

“Gyökeres is hot property right now, yet that also equates to an inflated price,” Bairner wrote. “Liverpool spent €75 million on Darwin Nunez, who had a similar scoring record to the Swede in Portugal, yet found they had bought themselves a lemon.

“PSG must tread carefully because this is a deal they cannot afford to get wrong. A January move for Gyökeres may be attractive due to his form and current profile, but with a release fee of €100m, that is a hefty price to pay.”

In his final season at Benfica, Darwin Nunez scored 26 league goals in 28 matches. Liverpool secured his signature, beating a host of other European clubs, yet he has not experienced significant success at the club three seasons later. The most he’s scored as a Red in the league is 11 goals.

Liverpool reached an £85 million agreement with Benfica for his swoop, yet he has not quite met expectations.

One might certainly question whether Gyokeres can replicate his success in another league after dominating the Portuguese football scene. We wait to see if Arsenal’s decision-makers will take this Gyokeres warning seriously. However, there are moments when taking a risk with an individual is necessary.

What do you think?

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…