Is it Arteta’s fault that Ramsdale is low on confidence?

As Aaron Ramsdale applauded the crowd and patted the crest, you could be forgiven for thinking he may have been saying goodbye to the Emirates. Unless there is an injury or suspension to Raya it’s unlikely Ramsdale will play again this season. A fact that could yet cost him a place in England’s squad for the Euros.

Gooners were able to spin that the keeper redeemed himself in the second half. In reality he was nearly caught off his line (Sporting Lisbon scored in that manner a year ago) and only thanks to a late Havertz header had the handling of the Englishman not be more scrutinized.

It’s worth recalling his last League appearance (also against Brentford) also saw him nearly concede after giving away possession.

Without our 85th min winner it would have been the second year running that the 25-year old’s error led to our collapse in the run in. His German teammate saving his blushes shows the small margin of error Arsenal have to work with, the consequence of the silly points we dropped after Xmas.

Some observers will think it’s not ironic that Ramsdale has yet again made mistakes with the pressure at the maximum, as he did this time last year at the London Stadium and at home to Southampton, confirming the player struggles to maintain focus. He admitted to Ian Wright that’s his weakness.

Many will say this performance has justified Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale. Yet what was actually contentious was nearly 30 million being committed for a replacement I’m not sure is an upgrade. Make no mistakes that Raya has made errors as well. At Luton those mistakes were not costly, but he cost us points in the NLD, at the Bridge, at Saint James Park, in the Champions League in France and recently in Portugal. His weak area is often stepping too far off his line.

Our manager lied to us on numerous occasions, promising selection would be based on form. I’m still waiting for him to sub his keepers as an attacking switch.

If true, Ramsdale would have had a fresh chance a lot sooner and then maybe his confidence wouldn’t be so low?

Wherever you think a professional sports person should have a stronger mentality, his own father has confirmed that his son has lost his smile in recent months, not understanding why he’s been benched, with his employers not bothering to suggest what’s been the issue or what areas he needs to improve on.

Harsh when you think he more than contributed towards our return to the CL after a 6 year wait.

So, while most of the focus will go on Ramsdale dawdling on the ball and taking too long to clear, how he’s been man managed should also be dissected.

Those who have worked with the Spaniard previously have said it’s not his style to put an arm round a shoulder and explain his thought process. Yet for someone still learning maybe communication would be worthwhile in this situation? Especially knowing that the terms of Raya’s loan meant you would be relying on Ramsdale for at least two Prem fixtures.

Again, the difference between us, Liverpool and Man City will be small so Arteta’s handling of Ramsdale could have cost us.

Ramsdale may have said goodbye to the Emirates on Saturday. Yet he could this summer still with a titles medal !

Does Ramsdale have to take accountability for his performances? Or should he have been treated better?

Is it understandable his self-belief is low?

Dan