Is it Arteta’s fault that Ramsdale is low on confidence?

As Aaron Ramsdale applauded the crowd and patted the crest, you could be forgiven for thinking he may have been saying goodbye to the Emirates. Unless there is an injury or suspension to Raya it’s unlikely Ramsdale will play again this season. A fact that could yet cost him a place in England’s squad for the Euros.
Gooners were able to spin that the keeper redeemed himself in the second half. In reality he was nearly caught off his line (Sporting Lisbon scored in that manner a year ago) and only thanks to a late Havertz header had the handling of the Englishman not be more scrutinized.
It’s worth recalling his last League appearance (also against Brentford) also saw him nearly concede after giving away possession.
Without our 85th min winner it would have been the second year running that the 25-year old’s error led to our collapse in the run in. His German teammate saving his blushes shows the small margin of error Arsenal have to work with, the consequence of the silly points we dropped after Xmas.
Some observers will think it’s not ironic that Ramsdale has yet again made mistakes with the pressure at the maximum, as he did this time last year at the London Stadium and at home to Southampton, confirming the player struggles to maintain focus. He admitted to Ian Wright that’s his weakness.
Many will say this performance has justified Arteta’s decision to drop Ramsdale. Yet what was actually contentious was nearly 30 million being committed for a replacement I’m not sure is an upgrade. Make no mistakes that Raya has made errors as well. At Luton those mistakes were not costly, but he cost us points in the NLD, at the Bridge, at Saint James Park, in the Champions League in France and recently in Portugal. His weak area is often stepping too far off his line.
Our manager lied to us on numerous occasions, promising selection would be based on form. I’m still waiting for him to sub his keepers as an attacking switch.
If true, Ramsdale would have had a fresh chance a lot sooner and then maybe his confidence wouldn’t be so low?
Wherever you think a professional sports person should have a stronger mentality, his own father has confirmed that his son has lost his smile in recent months, not understanding why he’s been benched, with his employers not bothering to suggest what’s been the issue or what areas he needs to improve on.
Harsh when you think he more than contributed towards our return to the CL after a 6 year wait.
So, while most of the focus will go on Ramsdale dawdling on the ball and taking too long to clear, how he’s been man managed should also be dissected.
Those who have worked with the Spaniard previously have said it’s not his style to put an arm round a shoulder and explain his thought process. Yet for someone still learning maybe communication would be worthwhile in this situation? Especially knowing that the terms of Raya’s loan meant you would be relying on Ramsdale for at least two Prem fixtures.
Again, the difference between us, Liverpool and Man City will be small so Arteta’s handling of Ramsdale could have cost us.
Ramsdale may have said goodbye to the Emirates on Saturday. Yet he could this summer still with a titles medal !
Does Ramsdale have to take accountability for his performances? Or should he have been treated better?
Is it understandable his self-belief is low?
Dan
It doesn’t really matter, Ramsdale is probably gone in the next transfer window.
What I will say is you shouldn’t be rotating keeper in league games, just keep whichever 1 you choose! It would be fine if Ramsdale was playing FA Cup and League Cup games but we are knocked out of both of those. To me your no.1 should play all EPL and UCL games if available.
Rotation comment is a general 1, not specific to this game where Raya couldn’t play. In relation to MA stating that he’s happy to have two “no.1” keepers and rotate based on form.
Aside form that lapse in concentration, Ramsdale played well
Yes he played well. One moshap isn’t enough to judge him like some fansa already doing. I can’t see a lack of confidence in there.
It doesn’t help anyone to blame MA or Aaron. He must just move on.
Who else? Rammy have the quality to do match-winning saves like no other goalkeeper in EPL. If MA sell him he will do the biggest mistake of his life, and that mistake will follow him to his dying day. OK, sell Rammy to Chelsea and the blues will get the leagues best keeper for the coming ten years. Great.
It’s definitely Arteta’s fault that we are top of the league with Raya in our goal. In addition, Ramsdale hasn’t been without influence on the decision to make him our #2 this season. The question is would Arsenal been top of the league if we played Ramsdale instead?
Exactly the point. We’re top with 10 games to go, and in much tougher circumstances than last season, and you don’t get into that position “carrying” players. Clearly the likes of Raya and Havertz are contributing in a positive way.
I wouldn’t say Raya is a huge upgrade, but he’s definitely an improvement, and I do feel more relaxed with him in goal than I ever did with Ramsdale.
Of course you do
Thanks. On our level small details can make a big difference. I believe we are stronger and more physical this season. I doubt we will have a dip in form this season, but we can only influence on ourselves 🙂
You are exactly right. It isnt a fault and it is Artetas fault we are top of the league. We can only question these decisions if we win nothing. Thats when it is an issue. Not now.
We were last season ?
Last season is history.
I don’t believe that we can copy what we have done before. We need to improve and try again with a slightly different approach.
I saw all our preseason games and noticed silly mistakes from Ramsdale. I love him but he needs to improve his legs and awareness. He’s definitely a very good goalkeeper, but I think Raya overall is better especially with our style of football.
Against Bradford it wasn’t just a mistake but a very good challenge from Wissa.
Exactly Didrik, but it was Arteta’s fault….apparently!
You asked the question would we be top of the league this season with Ramsdale in goal ?
I think a fair answer is to say yes because he was good enough last season.
The point is Ramsdale did not do himself any favors, merely reminded us of who he is as a keeper.
1. Couple top class saves
2. Loses focus and concentration
3. A howler goal that should not happen
4. Distribution that is not good enough
Don’t want to hear about “rust.”
Cedric grew roots on the bench, yet has played and not made any big mistakes while seeing more of the ball than Ramsdale.
He is off in the Summer I’m sure, hopefully we can recoup 30 million or so for his transfer.
Straight to the point, Durand.
Its not Artetas fault, at all. Its Artetas choice. Ramsdale is Rusty, as far as prem football is concerned. What can people really expect, if he isn’t playing?
He wasn’t rusty he lacked awareness and Wissa made a very good challenge. Overall Ramsdale did very well.
Of course he was Rusty. No player can come in and be straight into it off the bat. The speed of the prem takes some getting used too. He had all of his keeper skills, that was proved later but speed of thought and decision making was not there.
Well, I have seen him doing the same kind of mistakes before. Probably one of the reasons why he’s not our #1 this season.
Oh and you haven’t seen Raya, or any other keeper make mistakes?
Welcome back Dan – it’s been a while
Arteta’s lies are what exactly? I suspect if you asked him about that, he’d say that Raya was picked on form. You and others may disagree but are you right? Isn’t that call made by the manager?
Personally, I think Ramsdale’s dad caused more damage to his son – and of course, all the media attention and endless coverage of the poor bloke on the bench didn’t help either.
It seems to me that after a few shaky moments, i can’t call out Raya as being a bad signing. I’m sure there was plenty of pressure on him to impress after taking Ramsdale’s spot. I think that the can work both ways for both keepers
Whatever the future holds for AR – I wish him well
I been doing prediction game every week still, just work been heavy
I can think of a few Raya mistakes
We just haven’t had your articles but appreciate your predictor game sooo much
I can remember his errors but I can’t pinpoint how awful they must have been.
My point was that Arteta obviously thought that Raya suited his plans. In a way, and as long as Raya didn’t cock up too often, it was difficult to see a way back for Ramsdale
There was a mistake and there were really brilliant saves …… for that I’m happy for Rambo and whatever happens at the end of the season, it’ll be for the best of both parties, and I really wish him very well.
I love Ramsdale the way he has carried himself around, really.
Play the best keeper whenever possible.
I don’t understand how a purely technical position can get “rusty”. It’s not as if he’s running up & down the pitch all game; he’s fit and just has to carry out his coaches instructions and not fcuck up. Other than that one catastrophic error (which was always going to happen with him) Ramsdale’s game was as. good as normal.
Exactly right Jax
I didn’t have the word ‘technical’ in my vocabulary for the difference between a keeper and the rest, and you covered the point perfectly
Modesty prevents me from agreeing Sue.
Jax not excusing Ramsdale at all but to say a keeper can’t get rusty is absolute hogwash! All positions need real game time with team mates to function better….or are you trying to suggest that training is the same atmosphere, sense of occasion and nerves as a proper match? lol
Maybe you’ve never been involved in league sport and don’t understand I don’t know but even a u17 player will tell you that game time matters regardless of position period!
Of course!
That’s why we are where we are today. It’s because Arteta is very ruthless. He doesn’t seem to be that Feelings / Emotions for player’s manager.
He is a cutthroat type that will always leave a bitter taste in some individuals mouths. But that’s what he is paid for.. To make these tough decisions for the benefit of the group other thab of an individual.
Is Ramsdale actually low on confidence? I think not.
Ramsdale is just sometimes erratic.
Although, I feel Ramsdale should have manned the post against Sheffield. Obviously, Sheffield would have posed less threat while he warms up.
I like Ramsdale so much, if he can work on his weakness he will surely be a good all-round goalkeeper. I don’t know why we kept saying Ramsdale is a bit rusty, if truly he was rusty, he wouldn’t have saved those two balls. The truth must be told to ourselves Ramsdale is a good goal keeper, but he lacks concentration and he is indecisive. When Damián Emiliano Martínez Romero was given an opportunity he never made such mistakes. Ramsdale should on his weakness. This is not Arteta faults no clubs in the epl rotate is keeper on any epl match day
Both Arteta and Saliba said mistakes are part of the game when asked about Ramsdale. Finger-pointing is a pointless endeavour,particularly because the team is playing well,winning games and top of the league. Yesterday I watched the Liverpool game and both teams conceded goals due to mistakes from their goalkeepers-it happens.
That Raya plays ahead of Ramsdale is not a matter of whether he is an upgrade,which is debatable. It is a matter of who suits the system better. Arteta and his staff are the people who design the system and tactics by which the team plays. They must have done an analysis of both players and concluded that Raya suits whatever they are trying to build. Raya has the most clean sheets,Arsenal has conceded the least and scored the most. I’m sure the coaching staff are happy with their choices.
I just have to repeat this. When comparing players,it’s not just about who is better(which is subjective due to personal preferences).Who is the better fit in the system? Who complements their teammates better? Who is able to implement the tactics from the coaches better? Ultimately,teams win games,not individuals. A good team is usually the result of a group of players that complement each other well in a system they understand and not a mere collection of the best players available.
He may have lost trust not sure if it has resulted in damage to his confidence.
I wouldn’t crucify Ramsdale on that particular mistake, he’s expected to make them just as Alissson, Endisson and Onano from Man United.
We seem to give up fewer chances when Raya plays, down to his catching crosses and good distribution overall Raya looks more suited to Arteta’s needs
How wearying and how frustratingly unfair and unintelligent to see this old “MA is a poor man manager” falsehood trotted out ONCD AGAIN by the same old blinkered writer, in DAN.
THE OBVIOUS QUESTION I WOULD ASK WEARISOME DAN SMITH IS THIS: How is it that a team top of the league, ahead of two great rivals with legendary managers , and with a spirit and harmony in our dressing room and stadium that is heart warming to see and hear, REGULARLY TOO, is achieved with a so called “poor man manager”!
To answer that conundrum, what is obvious to me and I reckon to many other Gooners too, is the undeniable fact that this writer has a ludicrous and long term anti MA agenda that is tedious, untrue, unfair and PLAIN NONSENSE!!
Who said he is a ‘ poor man manager ‘
One mistake, two brilliant saves, good distribution and one amazing throw out to set up a counter attack.
Ramsdale’s performance against Brentford was really just the typical Ramsdale.
Absoluteky brilliant saves combined with nervous decision making.
This time the howler cost a goal. Sometimes he got away with it.
It is, what it is. Nothing special, and I am afraid you can play Ramsdale for 50 games, and he will still have his nervous and erratic moments.
But as mentioned, there is brilliance also.