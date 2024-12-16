Is it Arteta’s fault we haven’t bought a striker or did the Board refuse to pay?

Some suggest that without corners (set pieces), Arsenal would have been a lot worse off in the EPL table because they struggle to create and convert chances in open play.

At the moment, almost everyone is convinced that the Gunners need to splash some cash on a top striker in the winter transfer window if they’re to save their league campaign.

That said, don’t you think it is unfair to peddle around the “Arteta should’ve bought a striker” narrative? Remember how many times the board (or the Kroenkes) has let him down during their pursuit of strikers – he even put himself in danger defending them in press conferences saying they are unconditionally backing him every step of the way.

In his time as the Arsenal boss, the Spaniard has been linked with moves for Ivan Toney, Dusan Vlahovic, Alexander Isak, Benjamin Sesko, and so many more!

However, the club has never been able to convince his ideal striker target to join them.

Last January we thought we wanted Ivan Toney and Pedro Neto (who would have been a massive left wing upgrade), but the club’s decision-makers weren’t ready to splash cash for that double swoop.

The 2023-24 title race exposed our attack as a weakness. So we wanted a striker and a dynamic winger. But we couldn’t splash cash to get either of those on board.

Arsenal had the opportunity to acquire Viktor Gyokeres and also defeat Chelsea in the pursuit of Neto last summer, but they chose not to. Similar to how we lost out on Mudryk, we also missed out on Neto because, unlike the Blues, we lacked the ambition to make a significant investment in a deal that we desperately needed, but was that Arteta’s decision or was he simply thwarted by the money men?

There’s no way you’re telling me Mikel Arteta has never had ambitions of signing a top striker. If he truly has never pushed to sign any of the strikers highlighted above, then he isn’t the right man for us, in my opinion.

Peter Rix

