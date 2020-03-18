Is it better to finish the season behind closed doors or to wait until fans can return?

The Premier League has been on lockdown due to the outbreak of the coronavirus

The virus has ravaged through Europe and continues to spread very fast among the European nations.

UEFA has decided to postpone its Euros until next year to allow clubs to finish their fixtures.

This means that the Premier League would have to decide if they will complete the season with no fans in the stadiums or wait until mass gatherings are once again allowed.

I think this is a tricky situation and I don’t envy those who would have to decide the fate of the game.

However, I think it would be fine if the Premier League season can be ended with teams playing behind closed doors.

It would be boring for the players on the pitch and spectators watching at home, but I do believe that it would be the best option because this season has to be concluded.

If this suspension lingers, the season might have to be cancelled and that would be too much for fans of the likes of Liverpool and Leeds United.

Arsenal is also fighting for a European place and the cancellation of the season would mean that they would get an automatic return to Europe, but I still think that it won’t be fair on the other teams.

The ambience that the fans bring to the stadium would be missed and some teams that rely heavily on their gate fees would suffer financial losses, but this season has to be finished and the earlier, the better.

An article by Ime