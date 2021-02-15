Is it confidence or delusion to believe in a top four finish?

Right now, before tonight’s games, Arsenal is six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and with 14 Premier League games still to go that is far from an insurmountable gap.

Of course, there are a good few teams above us, some with games in hand and that makes the current positions false and that has been the case all season.

It is also correct to state that this season is like no other. No game is a guarantee any more, just look at West Brom who have taken points off of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and now Man Utd this season.

If Arsenal goes on a winning run, which is not impossible, then there is a very good chance that top four is still within reach.

Logic says that it is still unlikely that we will make the top four but then logic told us Liverpool would not fall away like a stone in water and yet they have.

Look at Spurs, they were top, a shoo-in for top four and now, they are not much better off than us.

I am not one for blind loyalty, I hope that I do read the situation with a realistic edge but neither I am all pessimism either.

I am not a fan of Mikel Arteta but I really hope that he proves all his doubters, including me, wrong and that we do go on a winning run and make ourselves competitive once again.

My confidence is not huge but I am also not being delusional when I say that I have not yet given up on a top-four finish, I believe it is still within reach and it would be wrong for the club to focus all its energy on just the Europa League.

There is still a real chance and nothing is beyond reach, just yet.

Yes, I believe, for now.