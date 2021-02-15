Is it confidence or delusion to believe in a top four finish?

Right now, before tonight’s games, Arsenal is six points behind fourth-placed Liverpool and with 14 Premier League games still to go that is far from an insurmountable gap.
Of course, there are a good few teams above us, some with games in hand and that makes the current positions false and that has been the case all season.
It is also correct to state that this season is like no other. No game is a guarantee any more, just look at West Brom who have taken points off of Liverpool, Chelsea, Man City and now Man Utd this season.
If Arsenal goes on a winning run, which is not impossible, then there is a very good chance that top four is still within reach.
Logic says that it is still unlikely that we will make the top four but then logic told us Liverpool would not fall away like a stone in water and yet they have.
Look at Spurs, they were top, a shoo-in for top four and now, they are not much better off than us.
I am not one for blind loyalty, I hope that I do read the situation with a realistic edge but neither I am all pessimism either.
I am not a fan of Mikel Arteta but I really hope that he proves all his doubters, including me, wrong and that we do go on a winning run and make ourselves competitive once again.
My confidence is not huge but I am also not being delusional when I say that I have not yet given up on a top-four finish, I believe it is still within reach and it would be wrong for the club to focus all its energy on just the Europa League.
There is still a real chance and nothing is beyond reach, just yet.
Yes, I believe, for now.
Less than 1% 🤔
Until it’s mathematically impossible anything can happen as results this season have been all over the place ,we should know in the coming weeks as we have a tough run .
Also if we hadn’t been robbed in the wolves game we would only be 3 points behind .
Six points from top 4 with 14 games to go if Mikel fail to get it he is not fit to be the manager. He should get fired immediately after the final whistle of the last game.
Arsenal squad with proper coaching, are capable of challenging for the title not fighting for relegation.
This season, more delusion than confidence.
If we beat Leicester and Man City then I’ll believe.
It’s almost impossible after we got five red cards and we also couldn’t get Tierney’s competitor in January
5 red cards lost us 10 games? So we were getting half a red every game? And were those cards given from revelation or the result of our player’s mistakes?
How many games have we lost without red cards? Please enlighten me with facts.
The red cards demoralized the squad and we got a losing streak because of the low confidence. Had our players controlled their temper and minimized their mistakes, we would’ve been in a better position
It shouldn’t matter because if Arteta hadn’t messed up by pursuing Willian our ultimate goals shouldn’t be tied to qualifying this year anyways…of course if it were to happen, I’m certainly not going to complain, but if the objective was to reinvent the wheel here and build something that can viably challenge for titles and trophies in the foreseeable future we can’t get sidetracked by things that we’re clearly not ready for at this juncture
M.A’s side is too inconsistent for me to be optimistic about a top four finish, I could barely see a EL spot at best, the team has real questions to answer considering the next few games and if those questions are rightly answered we might give EL spot a good shot
We are good enough for top 4, we are way off that, disappointingly. We should be with this squad but aren’t.
Sorry “arent good enough”
I doubt we’ll even get even 10th position!. We are too inconsistent!