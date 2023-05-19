Is it Gareth Southgate’s “arrogance” that led to Folarin Balogun choosing the USA over England?

Former USMNT star Eric Wynalda, who made more than 100 appearances for the USA, has an interesting take on England’s attitude towards Arsenal’s on-loan youngster Folarin Balogun, and he believes that the England boss Gareth Southgate’s superiority complex has come back to haunt him after belittling Balogun’s choices between the USA and England.

Wynalda sheds light on some questionable comments made by the boss of the Three Lions camp. He points out that Gareth Southgate’s remarks about the talented American, currently playing in France, have been a misstep.

Southgate’s statement, “We can’t just hand out international opportunities to a player simply because we don’t want them to play for somebody else,” seems to have backfired. It’s safe to say that Southgate would probably want to retract that comment now. By underestimating Folarin’s abilities and brushing them off, Southgate has demonstrated a lack of awareness. Wynalda, speaking in TheActionNetwork, he thinks there are instances where English arrogance needs to be brought to light, and this is one such case.

Balogun has become a highly sought-after asset both domestically and internationally. During his loan spell at Ligue 1 side Reims from Arsenal, he has already scored an impressive 20 goals in the 2022-23 campaign. The United States now has the opportunity to secure Balogun’s services, with bids for CONCACAF Nations League and Gold Cup success on the horizon, not to mention the 2026 World Cup which will be held in USA, Canada and Mexico, which could cement Balogun’s future as a World star.

However, the 21-year-old faces important decisions domestically as well, as he is still under contract with Arsenal and would compete with more senior stars like Gabriel Jesus and Eddie Nketiah for attacking positions at Emirates Stadium if he remains with the Gunners next season.

Exciting times lie ahead for Balogun as he navigates his options and continues to make a name for himself in the footballing world.

Darren N

