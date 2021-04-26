Is it good business if Arsenal get 20m each for these two academy graduates?

Arsenal reportedly to allow two youngsters depart for 20M each

Arsenal will listen to offers for their academy graduates, Eddie Nketiah and Ainsley Maitland-Niles, the Mirror reported, and are saying the Gunners are asking for 20m for each of them.

The duo have struggled to get any game time at the Emirates this season.

While Maitland-Niles left the club on loan, on the lookout for more first-team opportunities, Nketiah stayed at the club, but has been frozen out of the squad.

Friday’s frustrating 0-1 defeat at the hands of Everton was Nketiah’s first start in the league since the reverse fixture between the teams in mid-December.

The 21-year-old will have a year left on his current deal with the Gunners in the summer, and it looks unlikely he will be given a new deal. Especially after reports emerged that Folarin Balogun will be handed new terms.

On the other hand, Maitland-Niles preference is to play at the heart of the midfield. But it is not a position Arteta trusts the 23-year-old in. The England international, who has five appearances to his name for his country, has made just two appearances at the central midfield since Arteta took over in December 2019.

Even his national coach Gareth Southgate used him as a wing-back.

The versatile nature of Maitland Niles has not benefited him in being an established midfielder in any team apart from West Brom, where his performances definitely needs keeping an eye on.

https://twitter.com/SkySportsStatto/status/1381686302240874502

With West Brom looking likely to get relegated, Maitland Niles will not be expected to make a switch to the Hawthorns.

Crystal Palace, Leicester City, Monaco and Leeds United have all been linked to him. His future, with every passing day, looks outside the Emirates.

Whereas, his fellow teammate at Arsenal have similar issues.

If Arsenal wish to sell Nketiah, they would have to let him go at a discounted price, due to his contractual situation. West Ham United reportedly opened talks with the club, but nothing was serious.

That soon can change in the summer.

Selling fringe players like Nketiah and Maitland-Niles will only help the Red and White to increase their transfer kitty.

Revamping the squad has not been this important for years. Thus, don’t be surprised if Arsenal, beside the duo, sell other established players to raise funds.

Yash Bisht