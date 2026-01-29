Is it harsh to boo the Arsenal players after one home loss?

I was not at the Emirates on Sunday, so readers on here can testify whether the reports are true or not, but if it is accurate that some players were booed off the pitch on Sunday, then that is a disgrace.
A Fragile Atmosphere at Home
Previewing the game, I asked for the atmosphere at our home to improve. It had gone back to the dark days of it not taking a lot for anxiety to creep around the stadium. In this instance, at the first sign of adversity, the environment seemed crippled by nerves.
I was not there because of the club’s shameless policy of my red membership subscription now only qualifying me to have my name put in a hat and picked out at random to give me the privilege of paying over the odds for a ticket.
For over a decade, my money was good enough, and the Gunners were not challenging, yet my loyalty means nothing. If my peers were jeering because they felt they were not getting value for money, then I kind of get it.
If you, like myself, have been burnt so many times and feel like you are seeing the start of a horror movie you have seen before, powerless to change the ending, then I feel your pain. Yet you have to be stronger than turning on your own players. It is counterproductive, and if you cannot handle the pressure now, what are you going to be like in May?
Perspective, Pressure and Support
The advantage of building up a 7-point lead in a title race is that you give yourself room for error, and in reality, if you get halfway through a campaign and this is the first home fixture you lose, it seems harsh on our players.
Name the greatest champions in history from any nation, and they had moments when things went wrong.
We have a manager and a young squad who continue to find that last step the hardest. They look to the crowd to give them confidence. The issue being those in the stands are equally terrified and are looking to those on the pitch for reassurance. It is a toxic loop.
You can observe Arsenal, debate their weaknesses and strengths, and report the reality that is in front of you.
You can question Odegaard’s suitability to be captain, whether Saka has been the same since injury, whether the manager’s tactics are too negative, etc.
Yet to boo?
Should that not be reserved for lack of effort or a poor attitude?
All I ever ask is that the club I love try to be the best version of itself.
If that is what they do, and it turns out they are not good enough for a trophy, then I can be disappointed, but can you ever truly give a person a hard time for their best not being enough?
______________________________________________________________________
ADMIN COMMENT
So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….
You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.
CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…
It’s simple a good portion of our fan are entitled and fickle. We are having an amazing season in all competitions up till now. Currently the favourite to win the league, among the favourites for the CL. The moment we hit a rough patch the crying starts, Arteta is a terrible manager, the players are bad and bottlers, the system is bad yet somehow we are in this position. Every title winning team has a rough patch at some point of the season, how they react and overcome it is what enables them to win titles.
Kairat was basically a friendly match in a period where we played 9 games in a month and the players are obviously tired and at the limit yet still crying about why we didn’t smash them 6-0. Again entitled to a large win.
Hated the Man utd match for a lot of reasons but what i saw was a team who despite playing terribly never gave up, tried to their maximum till the last sec. Conceding that 3rd goal was a killer blow yet the players still got back up to try and equalise. I know many previous arsenal teams that would have crumbled.
It’s not simple – all of our fans have been in this position for the last four seasons. They have seen the patterns and are seeing them again.
Whilst I don’t necessarily agree with the booing I do understand why they feel this way.
I agree mate but does it help
If that’s the atmosphere from now till May could be hard to get over the line
Great article Dan,
The Answer to your question, the boos were too harsh, toxic and childish from some of our fans.
Lastly, am not the fan of how Arsenal approach and play games lately but if I were to rate our season so far it would be +- 8 out of 10, I mean we’re in the front foot in all competitions.
If some fans would just let go of the past Arsenal shortcomings and stop being too anxious about what will happen in May, Rather focus and look at our situation currently in all competitions, they would mostly see positives.
Excellent article Dan
I was there and – I repeat – you would never have known there was a problem until the mistake. Prior to that every man on that pitch was giving their all. They were on top.
I was shocked at the inability of the crowd to urge on and support their club and its players The post goal silence went on and on. No rallying songs, no drums beating; more like a return to the Highbury library whereas other clubs really get behind the players wherever they are in the league
Other articles and responses have defended the right of supporters to boo and if you’re paying an arm and a leg and the fare isn’t good enough then it’s understandable. I didn’t hear boos at half time and the boos at the end didn’t strike me as en masse. The stupid part of it is there will be further pressure/anxiety heaped on the team during a testing time by the actions of a few. It’s not like the Spurs situation where the club have underperformed for so long. You and I may not enjoy the sideways passing and the difficulty to score from open play, but to boo a team who currently sit at the top of 2 leagues and face a semi final of the Carabao Cup shortly as well as another round in the cup is bl00dy madness
Yeah counter productive isn’t it
100% Dan, the boos at this point were ridic and unhelpful.
The boo was harsh.
But I understand the fans. Paying such high ticket prices to come and watch such terrible performance. It is very annoying and frustrating.
Zubimendi and Saliba were shaky through out the game and that was unprofessional of them.
Zubimendi should have faced front and drove forward with the ball instead of passing backward immediately he receives the pass.
That action from Zubimendi deserves criticism and a boo.
It’s over to Leeds now. I can’t take anything but 3 points.
They should attack with ruthlessness and defend with ruggedity.
I know Leeds are good at their home but we cannot dare drop points.
It would be terrifying if they lose or draw.
Agree
Boos were ridiculous
We are atop the Premier League table AND Champions League table
We should be supportive and encouraging the players
Bad results happen
Now fans pay their money and they takes their choice as the saying goes. But getting booed off at half-time when the score is 1-1, and at that point Arsenal were still 5 points clear.
Yes it was disappointing conceding what was a mistake from Zubimendi. But the game was all still to play for. Then at the end of the game having lost the game, I would imagine the booing was just bourn out of frustration at the result and the way in which it was lost.
Although it’s easy to say to the booing sections to look at the bigger picture and don’t boo, that for me can be heat of the moment. When the booing section calm down, they probably have a bit better grasp of where the team actually are regards League position, and their perspective may then be different.
But all that said, any booing is really counter productive, especially at half-time. They need backing no matter what. If their getting booed, their just going to get more and more edgy and not play to the standard expected by these very same people who are booing them.
I know we all get frustrated, but bite you’re tongue and get behind them.
Some people have been supporting the negativity of so many fans. Now all of a sudden they are questioning the booing.
What do you expect when there is so much vitriol after every dropped point or any loss? When this attitude is questioned people are attacked for so-called toxic positivity.
If you encourage an environment in which so much negativity is normalised you cannot be surprised about the behaviour of certain more extreme fans however small in number they may be.
Negativity of history repeating itself on the field perhaps?
Everyone has a right to react to poor performances in their own way but booing notwithstanding everyone wants the same thing so the support is fully there.
It does sound to me that the team have discussed this and their form at great lengths so they know what they need to do..
No mate having an opinion of what you see is different to booing
For example I can say I don’t think Kai Havertz is a great finisher
That’s different to me going to the Emirates and booing him.
I have to agreed Dan.. alo to fickle fans.
Arsenal seem to get a lot of noise around fans and how poor some are …many other fans outside us at the Emirates
It’s become very entitled and at rthe end of day it’s a football
If fans sontabtly moan about the team and expect them to give their all then surely the fans need to do the same ! Ita symbiotic relationship
Look at Spuds and their fans. Let’s not be like them !
David, What’s “toxic positivity”?
I do agree with that
We are the worse for toxic positivity
It’s held the club back years
OK Dan, but what is it? Can you describe it please? It seems very contradictory.
No problem, I’ve looked it up.
Need to ask Konstantin, Jax. He accused me of having it. I guess he thinks being positive when there’s a wobble, is a form of it.
Yeah Sue, that’s where I first saw it and queried it then, but he didn’t respond. I’ve Googled it now, and find it forgettable TBH.
Best way to stop the booing is to play well and win games – over to you Mikel.
That is the problem. Attacking wise, this is the worst Arsenal side in last 25 seasons.
Barely create anything from open play and rely on set pieces too much. We only had 4 shot on target vs Manu at home. The previous two 0-0 wasn’t a wake up call already?
Last year was the best chance to win UCL. But Arteta didn’t have any answers to PSG after going behind early in first leg. He doesnt know how to win games from losing positions which is another big problem.
Bought some overpriced players in the summer and now we are stuck with them for atleast 2 seasons.
Booing will create a negative atmosphere that will reduce the players confidence to perform. This is the time fans need to support the more not booing .
TBH, I think booing a performance is not so terribe, as long as it’s not continuously repeated. Booing an individual player, however, is criminal and perps should be banged up.