Is it likely that Arsenal will give Pepe one more chance to impress?

Nicolas Pepe has confirmed his return to Arsenal after spending the previous season on loan at Nice. The Ivory Coast international, who joined the Gunners in a club-record £72 million deal from Lille in 2019, struggled to live up to his price tag and faced limited playing time under manager Mikel Arteta.

However, the winger has dismissed claims of a poor relationship with Arteta and expressed his willingness to fight for his place in the squad.

Speaking to YouTube channel Colinterview, the former Lille star stated, “I will return to Arsenal. I was loaned without an option to buy so I have to go back to Arsenal… When I get back, I’ll speak with the coach and everyone and see what everyone’s ideas are and then we’ll make a decision.”

He also emphasized that the Gunners boss had shown faith in him and believed in his potential. Pepe acknowledged the improvements he experienced under Arteta’s guidance and praised the manager for his tactical insights and game intelligence.

Contrary to rumors, the Ivory Coast international clarified that Arteta did not label him as a player who didn’t fit into the team’s philosophy. He explained, “He knew my style of play wasn’t waiting in possession, it was cutting inside.”

He continued, “These are parts of my game that he tried to improve. He always wanted to help me with all of that.” While Pepe initially struggled with being a substitute and faced frustration when Willian was preferred on the wing, he credited Arteta for giving him opportunities to prove himself and regain confidence.

Pepe’s return to Arsenal for pre-season training indicates that he is prepared to fight for his future at the club. Although speculation regarding his future persists, it seems that the 28-year-old is determined to make a fresh start and showcase his abilities under Arteta’s guidance.

As discussions unfold between the player, coach, and the club, Arsenal fans will be eager to see how Pepe’s return unfolds and whether he can fulfill his potential in the upcoming season. Or will he be given the chance to do exactly that?

I think the ship has sailed and we should not wait to see the “true potential” of the winger. He has already been given a lot of chances and it would be good to cash in on him this summer.

