Is it now time for Arsenal to give Thomas Partey a new contract extension

Will it be wise to extend Thomas Partey’s Contract now?

This wouldn’t have been expected at the start of the season, no one with an Arsenal affiliation would’ve expected Partey to have NOT had any injury issues in the season so far. This is new to us, because injuries have been a recurring theme for the Ghanaian throughout his Arsenal career.

This season however, he seems to have turned a corner after four years of injury struggles with the Gunners, he has started all 11 games of the EPL season so far which is two more than the entirety of the last campaign. He is also on course to absolutely smash his tally of 14 appearances in the League from last season, which is also a welcome sight for the Gunners. The performances have also matched the game time as well, he has been one of the most important players for us this season. He has been unplayable at times both in the middle of the park and in the right-back slot where he has made a few starts this campaign.

With all this, you do have to wonder whether it has come at the wrong time for everything to fall in place for him. His contract is due to expire at the end of the season and that isn’t even the biggest worry, the biggest issue concerning that is his age. The Ghanaian, who’s currently 31 will be 32 years of age when his contract is due to expire next summer.

Arsenal have normally abstained recently from signing or offering contracts of more than one year to players who are 30 over and I suspect we will do the same for him. You won’t blame them either, what happened with Ozil and Aubameyang in recent years should’ve made us to learn our lessons regarding situations like this, but will there be some sense in offering him a new extension?

Personally, I think yes but that will be down to the player himself. He’ll definitely be looking to get one last long term deal because of his age and Arsenal will certainly not do such, therefore I think he will be assessing his options elsewhere. If he does agree however then I’m sure he’ll be able to provide this relatively young squad with enough experience.

Do you all think it would be wise to hand him a one or two year contract extension?

BENJAMIN KENNETH.

