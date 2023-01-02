Is it now time for Arsenal to sign Milinkovic-Savic to compete with Thomas Partey?

After Mudryk, Why Shouldn’t Arteta Go For Savic?

Despite all of the transfer rumours linking Arsenal to a move for an attacker, Arteta needs to strengthen his midfield. Yes, an attacker is required to replace Gabriel Jesus and supplement Saka, Martinelli, and Nketiah in Arteta’s firing line.

However, Arsenal’s engine room must be strengthened as well; Arsenal fans continue to be concerned about what will happen if Thomas Partey is injured. Some argue that Arsenal’s No. 5’s injury near the end of last season cost them a top-four finish.

Anyway, who does Arteta sign if he wants to bring in an impactful midfielder? There have been numerous midfielders linked with Arsenal, but could Sergej Milinkovic-Savic be the right man for Arteta?

The Lazio midfielder has been a consistent performer in Serie A for several seasons; he can play in any midfield role, and speculation suggests he may be open to a new challenge. As far as moving for him is concerned, Dean Jones, speaking to Give Me Sport, assures Arteta that now is the time to approach Lazio about Savic. “The one thing in Arsenal’s favour here is that Milinkovic-Savic didn’t quite light up the World Cup in a way that he could have done,” said Jones.

(🌕)According to journalist Dean Jones, Arsenal could have a clear run at signing Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic this month. pic.twitter.com/kgBMms0nar — AFC Xtra (@AFC_Xtra_) January 1, 2023

“If Arsenal do want him, this would probably be the time to make their move, because they’d have a reasonably clear run at him.” This season, the 27-year-old has three goals and seven assists in 14 games.

So, why can’t Savic be the priority transfer target following Mudryk?