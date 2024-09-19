It is now time to praise the Kroenkes for the way they are running Arsenal? (Arteta just did)

BOURNEMOUTH, ENGLAND - JANUARY 27: Mikel Arteta, Manager of Arsenal acknowledges the fans following the FA Cup Fourth Round match between AFC Bournemouth and Arsenal at Vitality Stadium on January 27, 2020 in Bournemouth, England. (Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images)

Arteta’s Comments On KSE shows how much more they care now.

Kroenke sports entertainment (KSE) the American sports holding company has been a part of the Club since 2007 where they first held shares at the club till they became majority shareholders four years later in 2011. However it took them seven more years till they gained complete ownership of the club from from Alisher Usmanov in 2018.

Since that takeover it has been a grueling journey to get Arsenal back to the very top. Back to present day and they’ve just extended the contract of Mikel Arteta with an eye for him to finally bring us major silverware in the future.

There’s no doubt that they’ve been key to our recent success after winning over Arsenal fans from the way they initially handled the club Their patience to keep faith with Arteta during trying periods was the catalyst for us challenging for major honours now, also their approach of making the club more self sustainable has helped us stay in line with Financial fair play and PSR regulations.

Not to mention they’ve invested shrewdly when right in the market to improve the playing squad over the years. As mentioned above they didn’t get everything right instantly at first with them initially not being as involved as they were now, and considering the state we were in at the time then it was no surprise that some sections of the Arsenal fan base wanted them out.

The super league debacle didn’t help their cause either, with gooners kick-starting protests against the ownership even going as far making #Kroenkeout viral on social media.

Things are now much better though with them overseeing our magnificent resurgence in the past few years, and given Mikel’s latest comments after extending his contract in which he said:“Stan and Josh Kroenke are the hungriest sports people I have ever met”.

“I’ve never seen ownership like it”.

“The level of support they give you, that’s something incredible”. Then it’s plain to see how much they want the club to be successful, both on the field and understandably in the financial aspect off it as well.

They’ve led all their club franchises to major honors barring Arsenal ,however hopefully we’ll get to be a part of that list in the near future.

How would you rate their tenure so far since the year they took over completely.

