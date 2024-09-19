It is now time to praise the Kroenkes for the way they are running Arsenal? (Arteta just did)

Arteta’s Comments On KSE shows how much more they care now.
Kroenke sports entertainment (KSE) the American sports holding company has been a part of the Club since 2007 where they first held shares at the club till they became majority shareholders four years later in 2011. However it took them seven more years till they gained complete ownership of the club from from Alisher Usmanov in 2018.
Since that takeover it has been a grueling journey to get Arsenal back to the very top. Back to present day and they’ve just extended the contract of Mikel Arteta with an eye for him to finally bring us major silverware in the future.
There’s no doubt that they’ve been key to our recent success after winning over Arsenal fans from the way they initially handled the club Their patience to keep faith with Arteta during trying periods was the catalyst for us challenging for major honours now, also their approach of making the club more self sustainable has helped us stay in line with Financial fair play and PSR regulations.
Not to mention they’ve invested shrewdly when right in the market to improve the playing squad over the years. As mentioned above they didn’t get everything right instantly at first with them initially not being as involved as they were now, and considering the state we were in at the time then it was no surprise that some sections of the Arsenal fan base wanted them out.
The super league debacle didn’t help their cause either, with gooners kick-starting protests against the ownership even going as far making #Kroenkeout viral on social media.
Things are now much better though with them overseeing our magnificent resurgence in the past few years, and given Mikel’s latest comments after extending his contract in which he said:“Stan and Josh Kroenke are the hungriest sports people I have ever met”.
“I’ve never seen ownership like it”.
“The level of support they give you, that’s something incredible”. Then it’s plain to see how much they want the club to be successful, both on the field and understandably in the financial aspect off it as well.
They’ve led all their club franchises to major honors barring Arsenal ,however hopefully we’ll get to be a part of that list in the near future.
How would you rate their tenure so far since the year they took over completely.
KENNETH BENJAMIN.
These days you just have to be happy that your owners are not complete crooks or chancers.
I agree
Definitely, because Kroenke’s vision is so clear and his financial support is excellent. Young and highly-passionate managerial people backed with huge transfer budget each season
If Man City get a point deduction due to the 115 charges against them, I’m sure Arsenal will win EPL this season. Other EPL teams aren’t as consistent as Man City and Arsenal
Sure the Kroenke’s must be praise, Arsenal is now looking exactly how it set out to look as was promised in phase five.
Creating that Arsenal era, taking five points off the champions in the previous campaign, huffing and puffing at them straight to
the line.
The gaffer contract extended a little late, but better late than never
Yeah. Arteta’s contract extension was another astute decision from Kroenke, because Arteta is the second best manager in England
My concern is with maintaining those achievements, and consistently fighting to be the best.
Look at his precious LA Rams, and how they have dropped off since their Superbowl days. Will the Nuggets be fighting still for NBA championship? How about his Avalanche team in the NHL?
Getting to the top is one thing, the investment and expectations to stay there is another.
I’m glad to see us contending, but it can’t erase decades of top 4 being enough, or Stan’s quote about not being in it to win trophies, remember?
Look at where we were when we they first had power on the board and where we are now
Have overseen one of the worse periods in our history
Would have to write an article to explain how bad they have been
If am understanding the charges correctly and the repercussions that could follow, could Arsenal be installed champions three years in a row ?
Am basing this on the sheer volume of mud on the wall.
The Kroenke’s has to be given an A grade.
Who knows (but I wouldn’t hold your breath waiting).
Unfortunately, apart from the number and brief description of charges against City we don’t know much else so there may, or may not, a lot of mud on the wall. I’m sure though that City’s very expensive legal team will be doing their best to ensure that however much there is, as little as possible actually sticks!
I think we have to take a balanced approach about this. KSE weren’t very supportive generally for several years since taking full control at Arsenal. That’s changed in the last few years.
However, let’s not forget that KSE haven’t and aren’t “giving” Arsenal anything. “Silent” Stan is a billionaire businessman, not a philanthropist. They have re-financed the remaining stadium debt and other (transfer-related) debts so that the club is paying less interest on them, which is good. There is still over £500m of debt on the club’s books according to The Arsenal Supporters Trust, generally considered to be experts on KSE’s stewardship of the club.
KSE’s aim is to get Arsenal into a satisfactory financial state so that they can sell the club for as big a profit as possible when they deem the time is right. They could be said to be an improvement on some owners of EPL clubs but in the end, it’s all business.
All depends
I think some only include when they were full owners just to suit their argument
If you look at when they first had serious control at our club we have regressed