It is Deadline Day for most of Europe’s top divisions, and there will be a number of transfer rumours emerging today, and I’m sure I’m going to split opinion in wanting to see both Aaron Ramsey and Jack Wilshere back at Arsenal.

It is no secret that we have allowed four players to leave the club this month, three of which left on loan, while we are yet to bring in a single new player.

The rumours seem to point towards a central midfielder of a striker being brought into the squad, but we don’t appear to close to landing either currently, but two players who are most definitely available are Ramsey and Wilshere.

Neither has the best injury record, but due to their current situations, there should be value in taking a chance on the pair, and they would help with our issues.

Rambo isn’t a striker, but when fit he definitely gets himself amongst the goals, and the fact that he can play in a number of positions including as a shadow striker, a central midfielder or even out in one of the wider roles has to be a positive for the squad as we look to push for a place in the top four.

Wilshere’s brain is his best asset, with the way in which he can read the game from midfield and control the game. While his signature could well be back-up option, with him currently without a club meaning that we would be able to arrange his signature after missing out on other targets today.

I know I’m enduring a little bit of nostalgia by wanting to see the pair back at the Emirates, but am I alone in thinking both would be good additions to our slim squad, at least until the summer?

Patrick

