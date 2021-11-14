Is it really safe to reintroduce ‘safe standing’ at football games?

Should Arsenal introduce ‘safe standing’ at the Emirates? by Dan Smith

As I knew the international break is traditionally slow for Arsenal news, I thought I’d save this weekend for a topic I care deeply about.

In January the Premiership will host its first ever games where standing will be an option to fans.

Spurs, Chelsea and the Manchester clubs will be the first top flight fixtures in 31 years to implement ‘safe standing’ as a trial to prove that the process can be implemented safely.

Cardiff have also be chosen.

Some supporters have welcomed the development because they believe not having to always be seated will improve the atmosphere and match day experience.

Clubs of course simply see this as a chance to make more money.

If they get permission to have standing only areas eventually that increases potential capacity, especially when it’s time to redevelop or even build a new stadium.

Let’s though remember why in 1990 the UK government made it a lawful requirement for all Football grounds to be all-seater (relaxed in 1992 when then Division 2 and 3 were given flexibility).

The late eighties had seen several fatal incidents where spectators were trapped due to fencing.

The Hillsborough disaster led to the government enforcing legislation that England and Wales had to adhere to, to qualify for a licence.

Overcrowding resulted in the death of 96 supporters on 15th April 1989.

While some families still seek accountability, it’s clear that in 2021 if too many people were in a congested area they would just walk forward onto the pitch instead of having to climb a fence.

Police and stewards have also found it easier to supervise since each customer was allocated a seat number instead of estimating how many bodies can fit into one section, which Lord Justice Taylor claimed was the main cause of death at Hillsborough.

The report argues that seating allows clubs to be in control of knowing exactly how many people are in what part of the ground while eliminating ‘unpredictable movements’ like swaying and surging.

Statistics show that this particular recommendation was correct.

Name me since 1990 in the top flight the equivalent of…

Burden Park 1941- 33 deaths due to too many people squeezed into a small building

Ibrox – 1971 – a simple accident as someone tripping over killed 66 people simply because they were congested.

If you’re not standing you can’t fall over

.

Brussels – 1986

Liverpool fans charged Juventus fans.

The only way to get free was to try and climb over a wall which collapsed. 39 deaths.

That’s an example of the benefit of clubs knowing who is sat where, by having tickets allocated to seats instead of an estimation.

That’s the one stat I can’t shake.

If it isn’t broke why does need it need fixing?

Why try to return to a formula which failed?

Why gamble?

The juice isn’t worth the squeeze?

I can’t think of a single reason that justifies changing something that has proven to make going to football safer.

Atmosphere?

Money?

Are they really more important than a person’s welfare?

If one person even scrapes their knee because of standing, that is one too many.

If one person got injured, then football has failed that person.

If the worst were to happen, blood would be on the hands of anyone who pushed this just for more revenue and/or those who wanted a better atmosphere

I believe that clubs truly believe they can host games with standing being done safely.

Their intentions will be noble in that every measure will be considered to meet standards.

Yet it was only last summer where morons stormed Wembley without tickets .

While not policed well, they couldn’t cause a crush because people were sat down.

Timing is everything. After essentially a home tournament which proved we still have serious issues in the UK regarding grown adults thinking football is this bubble where they can say and do what they want, is now the time you want to trust them to try something which requires consideration and common sense?

One person getting hurt is one too many, and I fail to see any angle bigger than that?

Dan Smith

