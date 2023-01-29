Is it really worth paying that much money for Caicedo to be a reserve?

Do Arsenal need Moises Caicedo’s services? Of course they do. I know it’s ridiculous to say Arsenal doesn’t need Moises Caicedo, but Tim Sherwood’s claims may change your mind. Caicedo, according to the Premier League legend, isn’t that good, and paying the sums Brighton is demanding is ridiculous when there’s a cheaper option like Tielemans. Interestingly, he added that Caicedo does not start if all of Arsenal’s midfielders are fit.

“When everyone’s fit, he doesn’t play. We dug out some highlights of his game there,” said Sherwood on Sky Sports.

“Do you see £70 million in someone who can run around and tackle? His passing range ain’t fantastic. He scores one goal in a blue moon.

“For me, it’s an awful lot of money. There are better options out there for Arsenal, Tielemans.”

The big question in Sherwood’s claims is whether Caicedo is a sure starter if he joins Arsenal. Yes, he may not be, but one could argue that warming the bench and collecting silverware is preferable.

Furthermore, Arteta hasn’t had the luxury of rotating his squad because some of the backups have been questioned. Caicedo, if he joins, will be similar to Trossard in that if he impresses in training, he will have a chance to make the starting lineup every now and then.