Is it really worth paying that much money for Caicedo to be a reserve?

Do Arsenal need Moises Caicedo’s services? Of course they do. I know it’s ridiculous to say Arsenal doesn’t need Moises Caicedo, but Tim Sherwood’s claims may change your mind. Caicedo, according to the Premier League legend, isn’t that good, and paying the sums Brighton is demanding is ridiculous when there’s a cheaper option like Tielemans. Interestingly, he added that Caicedo does not start if all of Arsenal’s midfielders are fit.
“When everyone’s fit, he doesn’t play. We dug out some highlights of his game there,” said Sherwood on Sky Sports.
“Do you see £70 million in someone who can run around and tackle? His passing range ain’t fantastic. He scores one goal in a blue moon.
“For me, it’s an awful lot of money. There are better options out there for Arsenal, Tielemans.”
The big question in Sherwood’s claims is whether Caicedo is a sure starter if he joins Arsenal. Yes, he may not be, but one could argue that warming the bench and collecting silverware is preferable.
Furthermore, Arteta hasn’t had the luxury of rotating his squad because some of the backups have been questioned. Caicedo, if he joins, will be similar to Trossard in that if he impresses in training, he will have a chance to make the starting lineup every now and then.
It’s almost like you don’t buy a DM backup for passing range and goals…
We need him because Partey is injury prone, Lokonga is too raw, and no one else has the attributes of a good DM in the team – positioning, running, mobility, tackling, and interceptions.
Bonus is he can backup Xhaka as well, not that he is ever injured or tired.
Tielemans is much cheaper, but he’s also only a backup for Xhaka and would do no better than Lokonga as a DM. We can wait till summer and get him on a free to bolster the squad depth for good business.
I’m sure he isn’t coming to be just back up.
If he comes.
Arsenal needs a back up DM, unfortunately the whole world knows this and will definitely want to take advantage of our situation.
That’s the price you pay for being in the position we are, I mean city paid 100m for Freakish and he rarely starts.
Partey and Zhaka are also in their 30s so Caicedo is not only needed for cover now but will be in the team for much longer.
Yeah, the money is much but except we can add to it and get Rice now (which is very unlikely) we have got to pay for him.
This is a rare chance to be Champions again
Can only see same scenario as mudryk situation happening we talk and talk and then last min chelski come in with the offer Brighton want and game over then werere scrambling around on last day to get a cheaper option!
Ben White has the attributes to be a more than useful DM and, regrettably, on this occasion I have to agree with the views of Sherwood.
If we pay 70-80m for either Caicedo and or Rice, neither are coming as backup.
The first one in is a replacement for Xhaka primarily, who remains WAY too slow in movement and thought for this Arsenal team. One look at a Partey/Caicedo partnership will show everyone just how good we can be with two proper central midfielders, even though Xhaka has had a ‘good’ season by his standards.
If we do genuinely want Caicedo and Rice, it’s the two of them who will form our centre midfield going forwards. Parteys age and injury record mean he can’t be relied on so I suspect he may be sold (if we signed both Caicedo and Rice)
Can’t understand the logic in the article….whoever is signed should be genuine competition for a starting spot. I’d rather sign 1 or 2 good players in a window the 3-6 players that are average.
MA and Edu just ask for money the whole time with little regard for trying to balance the books of the club. If you consistently sign 1 or 2 really good players every window that means you can start selling good players too after a year or 2.
Our current strategy is loan out until worthless or contract ends.
70 mil will be well spent if it helps in winning the league.
I can see sherwood’s point, although I think there’s lot more to caicedo’s game than that – his passing abilities are good, if unspectacular, his destructive game is superb, and his ability to sort out tricky situations with a bit of skill in tight areas would lend itself well to the position we’re looking to cover.
Regarding tielemans – I’d rather overpay for a very good player that will help our cause than get a cheap option who might not. This is kind of how I see it: I think tielemans would at least start well if we signed him, but he wouldn’t provide good cover for the DM position, which we’re really desperate for.
For me, caicedo is the right type of player, I’d just be hesitant about paying so much to get him.
Very funny article, partey likely injury, we need back up, lokonga is shit, partey likely to be fit for everton, we do not really need one, Really?
Caicedo is a very good player who would provide genuine competition for Xhaka and Partey.However there comes a time when realism has to step in particularly when you are dealing with a highly efficient , cash rich Club like Brighton who are under no pressure whatsoever to sell one of their main assets.Last season they sold a very average left back for around 55m to a wealthy Club who were desperate for cover in that position.I do not want Arsenal to become a member of the “silly” Club when it comes to financial matters.The alleged offer of 60m for Caicedo represents an unjustifiable premium for a guy who cost only 4m 2 years ago.Instead of paying way over the odds ,we should be improving our recruitment/ scouting system to unearth hidden gems at the outset.Why, for example did we pay 30m for Veiria who is talented but clearly not up to the physical demands of the EPL when we already have an equally talented young lad in Patino?I accept we need a very able, dedicated DM to back up Partey but Caicedo is not that guy at the price quoted.The young Italian, Bamba is the guy to bring in it at all possible .Not only is he a genuine DM, which Caicedo is not, but his release clause is I believe around 30m euro.
Of recent is there any club winning throphies that actually depend on an efficient scouting system to unearth hidden gems, chelsea is almost closing on our overall throphy hall, the game has changed and most arsenal fans do not realize it, wenger was late to realise it, if Arteta had not gone on a spending spree to change the whole outlook of the squad we definitely would not be in this position with the team he inherited, your suggestion depends on our target for each season, be a brighton or win real throphies and be successful. Definitely if u do not spend big, you cant win bar what leceister did, which happens once in a hundred uears
This is our time to win a league we have not won in years, we must do everything to acheive this goal, or be prepared for a resurgent chelsea, man united and maybe liverpool, who could have way more better squad in size and quality.
Pls get me Rabiot, that money is just too humongous for Caicedo… And I really do not think the kid as a player is worth that fee..
Caicedo is a very good player and I have said it here sometime that he will be a good replacement for Partey. His age also fits the profile we are currently looking at. He is already playing in the league and you can expect him to hit the ground running. However, I really doubt we can sign him because of the involvement of Chlesea as they will just outbid us as soon as Brighton gives the green light. Wish we could get a loan move for Palhinha or any other good DM in the league. It will be too risky to look abroad for such an important position at this stage, when we don’t have time to waste on a player to adapt.
If we want to compete with Man City & Chelsea we need a strong bench we cannot depend on one player being fit all the time it will eventually lead to injuries. Elneny is leaving next season he only had 1 year extention on his contract so are a lot of other fringe players