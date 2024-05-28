Is it sensible for Arsenal to send Emile Smith-Rowe on loan for a season?

Arsenal must make a few significant decisions this summer in order to prepare for an even better season next year. The Gunners may need to make a decision about Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the club.
Reports suggest Emile Smith Rowe might be considering a loan move away from Arsenal this summer. It seems like he’s eager to get back in the game and find his groove again, with the ultimate goal of turning his luck around at the Emirates Stadium.
It feels like just yesterday when the attacking midfielder burst onto the scene. At first, he seemed like a thrilling addition to the Arsenal first team, having come up through their academy. However, a mix of injuries and tougher competition for spots in Mikel Arteta’s squad has caused him to lose favor. Despite being mostly fit last season and available in 42 matches, he only clocked 474 minutes of game time.
Some Gooners might find this opinion a bit controversial, but it could be a good idea for Smith Rowe to leave on a permanent transfer, with a buy-back clause included, of course. Given his development at the Arsenal academy, the proceeds from his sale could yield pure profits, significantly enhancing Arsenal’s transfer budget.
The player wants a loan deal, but I feel it won’t really help him reach his full potential. Why is that? Take a look at Odegaard’s situation. He wasn’t a hit as a loan player at Arsenal; he really showed his full potential after making a permanent transfer to the club. It would be great for Arsenal No. 10 to find a permanent home where he can start fresh and make a big impact.
Who knows? If he does well, the club might even be eager to bring him back (with the reasonable buyback clause in his deal) in a season’s time due to the love they have for him.
So, would you send him on loan or Sell with a buy back clause?
Jack Anderson
could make sense and save money in wages too
He needs go to Spain. The Sun will help with his injuries. Loan him out or Sell him with a buy back option.
ERS once competed with Matinelli on the left wing I think same should be repeated. Trossard is approaching 30 years why send a younger ESR on loan and keep Trossard?
ESR would be ready to play next season now that he is fit. Pathey& Jorginho are ageing.
Their energy level will keep diminishing. We all can see how KDB of ManCity isn’t at his level in last concluded season because of diminishing abilities which gradually comes with age. ESR in my opinion should stay.
Got to stop loaning out players just to get them off wage bill
Either use players or sell them.
ESR should have been used more since he stayed fit 2nd half of this season.
Good impact sub, produces when he plays, (like against Luton Town) and a similar style to Odegaard as a playmaker.
This year should be about his fitness, and any more injury set backs and he is put up for transfer.
Arteta can’t continue to spend to solve every problem, especially when it’s depth and bench players.
At some point he and his staff will have to utilize internal resources and coach up the young talent and players in the squad.
Either loan him or sell with a buy back clause. We still need him.
I believe ESR will come good if he gets a consistent run of games.He needs to rediscover his confidence because his talent in not in question.
Our Manager needs to recognise his talent and play him more often.Neither Martinelli nor Trossard impressed me when they started on the LW last season, yet ESR was left to twiddle his thumbs on the bench.If Arteta does not see the light ESR should be sold as there are a number of Premier League sides who would be keen to recruit him, including Villa.
Smith Rowe reminds me of Jamie Rednapp with his quick passing feet.
The problem of loaning him out to the wrong team is that he could easily get injured, especially the hard tackling English Premier League. I would like to see him in a passing technical team abroad rather than loan him to an English side. Otherwise sell him and cash in before he gets injured.