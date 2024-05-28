Is it sensible for Arsenal to send Emile Smith-Rowe on loan for a season?

Arsenal must make a few significant decisions this summer in order to prepare for an even better season next year. The Gunners may need to make a decision about Emile Smith Rowe’s future at the club.

Reports suggest Emile Smith Rowe might be considering a loan move away from Arsenal this summer. It seems like he’s eager to get back in the game and find his groove again, with the ultimate goal of turning his luck around at the Emirates Stadium.

It feels like just yesterday when the attacking midfielder burst onto the scene. At first, he seemed like a thrilling addition to the Arsenal first team, having come up through their academy. However, a mix of injuries and tougher competition for spots in Mikel Arteta’s squad has caused him to lose favor. Despite being mostly fit last season and available in 42 matches, he only clocked 474 minutes of game time.

Some Gooners might find this opinion a bit controversial, but it could be a good idea for Smith Rowe to leave on a permanent transfer, with a buy-back clause included, of course. Given his development at the Arsenal academy, the proceeds from his sale could yield pure profits, significantly enhancing Arsenal’s transfer budget.

The player wants a loan deal, but I feel it won’t really help him reach his full potential. Why is that? Take a look at Odegaard’s situation. He wasn’t a hit as a loan player at Arsenal; he really showed his full potential after making a permanent transfer to the club. It would be great for Arsenal No. 10 to find a permanent home where he can start fresh and make a big impact.

Who knows? If he does well, the club might even be eager to bring him back (with the reasonable buyback clause in his deal) in a season’s time due to the love they have for him.

So, would you send him on loan or Sell with a buy back clause?

Jack Anderson