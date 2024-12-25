Is it sensible that Arsenal bring Fabio Vieira back from his loan move in January?

Should the club consider an early return for the Portuguese attacker amid the barrage of injuries?

The biggest news to come out of the club in recent days is the expected time scale for the absence of Bukayo Saka after the injury he picked up against Crystal Palace. Him being confirmed to be out for an unknown amount of time is not our only concern.

Raheem Sterling, a man brought in as cover for our wingers, was also confirmed to be out for the foreseeable future due to a knee injury. The sudden injuries to the duo has left us incredibly light in attack, not as if we were spoiled for options before. For this reason, many gooners including myself are expecting Arsenal to have a busy January window as we battle to cope with their absence. With that said however, all the indications are pointing to a more proactive approach from the Gunners in spite of the latest setbacks, Arteta is even buying into a more internal solution in his interviews than looking far and wide.

Given that Arsenal will unlikely sign the forward player that we all want, not least till the very end of the window, then it might benefit us to think outside the box for a more short term solution. One of these solutions might be to cut Fabio Viera’s loan spell short so that he can rejoin us early, and there are two reasons why I think it might actually make sense.

Firstly, he will provide an option, he doesn’t have to replace him out right in each game he’s going to miss, but he can be an option for us, especially in January where we’ll be competing in all four competitions. Martinelli will be Saka’s replacement but even he too will need a bit of rest in what will be a crazy run of games, Viera being back will help with that massively even if he isn’t having the best of loan spells with Porto.

Furthermore, the fact that he is left footed and versatile will also make him a more natural back up to Saka but I understand he can only exhibit this with more confidence which I’m sure he’ll be lacking anyways. Also considering Saka and Sterling will most likely be back in February then it will be wiser to bring Viera back instead of a short term solution in the market that will represent a waste of money. Bringing him in early January will also see us navigate that period until they’re both back, when they do come back we’ll have space to reintegrate them back to the side as opposed to signing short term solutions who will fill up those spaces in the squad.

I genuinely think he might be a better, more short term solution to provide options until they’re back, another reason for this article is that I just don’t see Arsenal bringing in that premium forward that we’ve been crying out for but if we do manage to pull it off then I can have no complaints can I?

BENJAMIN KENNETH

