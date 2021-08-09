Is it smart for Arsenal to sign Maddison as a back-up to Smith-Rowe?

Signing James Maddison is Not Smart Enough.
Here is a primer: in terms of what each player can do with the ball, Emile Smith-Rowe is a better talent than James Maddison. Faster, taller, more technical and versatile, the ‘Croydon De Bruyne’ is an extremely gifted player whose potential might reach world-class levels. This is also the club’s view, given the objective that any new signings will be seen as a backup/rotation option to the young Englishman and the conferral of the ’10’ to him, instead of, as The Bell predicted, James Maddison.
James Maddison however is a very good player in his own rights. In other circumstances, he would have been well worth the effort and money needed to sign him from Leiceister. He is older, more experienced and far more aggressive than Emile Smith-Rowe. He brings setpiece expertise and a knack for scoring from range. And he is not yet fully developed, either.
For these reasons, signing James Maddison in addition to Emile Smith-Rowe is genuinely exciting. At worst, we would have one of the best depth at attacking midfield in the world. However, it must be said that the signing is not smart enough when everything is considered.
The hierarchy of Arsenal football club were no doubt embarrassed by the fact that we had no attacking midfielder to speak of for large swathes of last season. We were previously known as that club for attacking midfielders. We were renowned for stacking them up like so much candy. And, suddenly, we had none. You can say that the reaction of the club to get a marquee signing for an outrageous fee is justified. However, given the fact that we are not as financially capable as the Manchester clubs, one must question the smartness of the deal.
Houssem Aouar is a great talent like James Maddison, proven at the highest levels of the game and a perfect fit for Arteta’s system, he is available for less than we bid for last season. I am not aware of any issues with his signing but are those issues so great as to justify spending more than twice the money on a James Maddison?
It is not a question of the player, as both players are good. It is a question of resource allocation. I do not know our budget but I know it’s not unlimited. Signing James Maddison for what Leiceister will demand for him will leave us short in some other areas. Maybe it even implies selling a potential 15-goal-a-season midfielder in Joe Willock for cheap. Maybe it implies other things. But I’m damn sure it implies something.
As fans, our love for the club must be guided by sensibility regarding what is possible. Barcelona, one of the richest clubs in the world, are in a serious financial mess because of this. They misallocated their vast resources and ended up with a uselessly bloated squad. We also have smaller examples closer to home in Manchester United.
Unless the club thinks that Emile Smith-Rowe is some poor chap who will be sold for cheap in a few months time, there is really no point in signing James Maddison when he will be a rotation player for a superior talent within two seasons. Wonderful option but ultimately a waste of resources given who else is available on the market.
James Maddison will be a quality signing. He will be a massive signing. He will be a statement signing. But it is difficult to say he would be a smart signing. This is a deal I expect the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea to make, not Arsenal. Other capable options are available.
I love ESR and his work ethic, first of all.
In my own opinion ESR lacks a through ball. Overall his passing is great but finding that small gap is not his strength.
I’d love a Santi type style player.
I heard we’re linked with twinkle toes Jesse Lingard now 🕺if true Edu/Arteta should officially join a circus.
Oh no, not the ruby slippers!! 😂
Are you excited Sue you’ll be doing the Milly rock in your living room 😂🕺
lol at Kev.
Anything is possible when it comes to Arsenal. Lingaard loves scoring against us by the way.
Edu and Arteta are already part of a circus. I just hope they don’t sign the goal keeper who was relegated twice. I don’t want such fate to be fall my beloved club.
If we pay 50+ M for a new right-footed CAM, we’d most likely have to bench Smith-Rowe for the new CAM or move Smith-Rowe to left wing. The new CAM would most likely be unwilling to play second fiddle to Smith-Rowe
Just like the article, I don’t think it’s wise spending 50m on CAM we just need someone to compete with S Row.or play together with him like M. Odegard did.
We need to spend less than 50m at most 30M.
Otherwise we should buy DM because of injuries and Lokonga is for the future. Midfield remains our engine room.
Like I said in my previous comments, I really hope Arteta knows what his team needs. He can take a clue from Jugin Klopp (Liverpool coach). It’s not in buying buying many players but buying what you need.
compete means Either Esr or the new cam will leave….
everyone wants regular football
Not really.
Next season is an oddity in that there are no extra European games but there are plenty of games across competition to have a normal rotation on players.
Also, the aim of any team worth its salt is to have 2 players competing for each position.
A big issue with Arsenal in recent years is that many underperforming players were way too secure in their spots as they knew there going to be a big drop in level if they didn’t play.
Changing that is a key part of our rebuilding project. 🙂
And ESR often plays on the left as well and was successful there with a good 10 like Odegaard.
Agreed
If we have to buy someone from Leicester City, I hope it’s Iheanacho. He’s homegrown and has worked with Arteta
I’ll prefer their DM ( the other Nigerian guy )
We don’t need Ihenacho. We have strikers in abundance. Infact we should sell Aubameyang and Nketiah this window.
We are not playing in europe this season. Martinelli, Balogun and Lacazette are enough for the number 9 role. We rather need two more creative midfielders (Aouar and Bernardo Silva).
We should sell Aubameyang and Nketiah.
I’ve seen it all now. To suggest that ESR is a superior player to Maddison, is bizzaro world madness. Then to suggest or even claim that the club would or should spend upwards of 60/70 mil for Maddison to be ESR’s backup, is nuthouse laughable…😂😂😂😂
Exactly what I was about to write until I stumbled into your comment. Whoever wrote this article is from alternate universe😆😆😆😆😆. Maddison will leave Leicester to be benched by Smith.
Your interpretation to the article is wrong, what the writer mean in excess is to go for Houssem Aouar (cheaper) and of almost same quality with Madison and doing that will prevent AFC loosing a great talent in Willock. And if we have left over cash after the purchase of Houssem Aouar (30-40mil) we can splash it on Aaron Max (right back).
The Smith™ will still have plenty of game time to develop as, aside normal team rotation, he often plays on the left as well anyway, even if he becomes the #2 choice at 10.
He’s been having little injuries every now and then as well and it’d be too risky to only rely on him at this stage, no matter how talented he is.
Madisson is expensive as Hell but would be a huge plus for us, without actually stopping ESR’s development.
If we somehow pulled that signing off, our main XI would be much stronger with the White signing (and hopefully an extra CM if possible).
Maddison dropped into a deeper role last season, not occupying the same zones as ESR. Whether or not I agree with the purchase it’s most like JM would be brought in as CM, occasionally playing CAM if ESR is injured or moved to the wing for tactical reasons.
Sticking with tactics, for this reason Maddison would be a great signing. The negative reasons would be his injury record and overall cost, but not in any way to ‘be ESR’s back up’.
Whilst he is a real talent I’d sooner see that £60-70m spent more wisely. For the same fee we could sign Sabitzer £15m (experienced right-footed attacking midfield perfect for our LW, or ESR cover), Aoaor £20m (CM partner for Partey also capable of CAM cover), and Koopmeiners £12m (incredibly efficient deep-lying midfielder with a big future, who is also a great leader). That would be a much more efficient use of the money, though would require Willian to leave and also if Xhaka should decide to move on. By no means the only solution, just an example of one of many options we could take.
Agreed, and if AFC do sign Maddi, the second he gets on the pitch will pick up a long term injury.
Hard pass.
You label Willock a 15 goal season guy on the back of a freak spell at Newc contrary to all previous evidence. You question Maddison despite his superb goals and assists record in favour of less effective players.
What a blog
It’s the writer opinion, has nothing to do with the admin or majority
there’s a train of thought in the NBA, the more great talents you have on the floor, the greater your chances of success, that being said, you can,t have too many great talents in your team, just unleash them and let them figure it out, and if their objective is team-first success, then trust me, they will. We saw it with the Brazilian teams of the 1960’s and we saw it more recently with the “galacticos” of Real Madrid and the star-studded line-ups of the Barcelona teams just a few years ago.
What is special about Maddisson? It seems most people rating Maddisson only watch the EPL.
ASENSIO
AOUAR
DYBALA
COMAN
INSIGNE
FEKIR
ISCO
Every one listed above is better than Maddisson in terms of creativity, goals and Influence.
Isco has won champions league trophies.
Nebil Fekir and Asensio have immense skills than Maddisson by the way.
Coman is a top quality player as well. He won a champions league.
Insigne is a set piece specialist, consistent and proven goal scorer. He has been consistent for Napoli for many seasons.
What is the obsession with Maddisson?
Maybe James Maddison is not actually the AMF player who Arsenal will sign this summer window. But a different AMF like Martin Odegaard, Houssem Aouar or even Bernardo Silva who has recently been linked with Arsenal for signing.
Which has led to Arsenal selling their talented Joe Willock to Newcastle Utd to help raise funds to finance the signing of one the trio of Odegaard, Aouar or Silva.
To splash £70m on Maddison alone will at this stage into the summer transfer window bring the total spent by Arsenal on the incomings this summer to £121m or so by my own calculations. But after subtracting Joe Willock’s recoup fee is still high.
For, where will more funds come from for Arsenal to do more reinforcements in the key areas of the team for their goalkeeping, RB and striker departments that are needing reinforcing this summer which they still have to do before the summer window closes?
And one basic thing but very important that must be taken into considerations and holistically considered. Is Arsenal could this summer transfer window sign a world class playmaker or AMF. But he must be backed up with a very potent front three striking force attackers. Who will be finishing off the chances that have been created for them to score goals by the playmaker.
So therefore, if Arsenal sign one of Maddison, Odegaard, Aouar or even Silva this summer so as to enhance their midfield creativity prowess. But they will have to backed the midfield goals scoring creator with a lethal striker signing. Who in conjunction with the 2 forwards playing to his right and left sides who equally be lethal in attacking.
But honestly, rightnow Arsenal front three strick force consisting of Auba, Laca and Saka are not dependable to be rely upon to score goal winning matches in the PL regularly for Arsenal this season. For, the current Arsenal regular front three look to be a comsy comsa kind of front three strick force.
Fans wants creative midfielder but don’t want ESR to be benched
Fans want Saka, Pepe, Laccazet, Martinelli and Auba all feature including Flo
Fans wants Taveres and also KT played
Arsenal fans are so peculiar
There are better value players than Maddison….but things need DOING. To actually sign, maybe Aouar, or Fekir…..you know, to make something actually happen in reality. Arteta and Edu seem to have a paralysis. Cannot believe on Friday, Brentford and we haven’t improved one iota. Get off the thing called an arse Edu and sign a good player, goalkeeper, and Max Aarons. We have two f—— amateurs in charge.