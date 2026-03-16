Is it still possible for Arsenal to bottle the Premier League title?

Arsenal has been handed a major opportunity to push towards the Premier League title after Manchester City failed to secure a victory over the weekend.

Mikel Arteta’s side now holds a nine-point advantage over Manchester City at the top of the table, although the Citizens still have a game in hand. The gap places Arsenal in a very strong position as the season approaches its decisive stages.

Both teams will have further opportunities to collect points in the coming weeks, but the current standings mean Arsenal is widely regarded as the leading contender for the title. Their consistency throughout the campaign has helped them build a valuable cushion over their closest challengers.

Arsenal Leading the Title Race

Despite their strong position, there are still sceptics who question whether Arsenal will be able to see the job through. The club has not won the league title for a long time, and memories remain of previous seasons in which promising positions were not converted into championship success.

Nevertheless, the Gunners will be determined to meet expectations this time. With the advantage they currently hold, it is increasingly difficult to view any other team as the favourite to lift the trophy between now and the end of the campaign.

This season could become one of the most significant in Arsenal’s recent history if they manage to maintain their momentum and secure the league crown.

Supercomputer Predicts Arsenal Success

Statistical projections have also reinforced Arsenal’s position in the title race. As reported by Football Insider, a supercomputer has calculated the probabilities following the latest round of results.

The report claims that Arsenal has now been given a 97.42 per cent chance of winning the Premier League title, compared to Manchester City’s 2.58 per cent probability.

Such figures represent one of the highest chances of success Arsenal has received since the beginning of the season. While football often produces unexpected outcomes, these projections underline how strong their position has become.

If the Gunners continue to perform at their current level, they could finally end their long wait to be crowned champions of England when the season concludes.