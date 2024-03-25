Is it time for Arsenal fans to accept that Ashley Cole is a legend?

“Being a boyhood Arsenal fan I was living out a dream, just pulling on the shirt and playing for the first team. Playing in front of amazing fans so close to the Highbury pitch and, for me, one of the most beautiful stadiums. Growing up, all I knew was loving Arsenal.”
Those are the words of, in my opinion, the finest left back I have ever had the privilege to watch, in both The Arsenal, Chelsea and England shirts.
He joined the club on the 20/12/1980 and was at the club until the 2006 season.
His first full appearance was in 1998 and made 228 appearances, scoring nine goals.
He won two PL titles, three FA cups and was such an important part of the legendary Invincibles.
He played in our only CL final to date, when we lost 2-1 to Barcelona.
Interestingly, he and another ex Arsenal player, Nicolas Anelka, are the two players who have won the double with two different PL clubs.
His international career saw him win 107 caps.
I will also mention his Chelsea honours – 1 PL trophy, 4 FA cups and 1 Champions League medal.
What a player this man was and, according to David Dein, not enough was done to keep him at our club, when his contract was due for renewal… as Dein explained money was tight due to the Emirates and the board were really upset that Ashley and Chelsea had met, behind the clubs back, to discuss a move across London – something for which Chelsea were fined for after being found guilty.
Ashley himself accused the board of “hanging him out to dry” in order to get back at Chelsea, who at that time had Abramovich and Mourinho pulling the strings.
After the move, the nickname “Cashley Cole” followed him wherever he went, but his wonderful style of playing in that left back position always silenced the critics, including us Arsenal fans!!
I believe it’s now time to accept that there was wrongdoing on both sides and, especially as he has been chosen to be part of the PL Hall of Fame players, we should welcome back to our club one of our own – the ONLY Invincible not to be shown the love and respect he deserves.
Would you welcome him back, if not why not?
He should be a legend in my book!!
ken1945
I like him
Was Arsenal lack of ambition at the time
I think it was the board who lacked ambition Dan.
I also should have written a “football legend” as I understand some Arsenal fans might not want to use the term.
One of the best left backs ever, yes a legend, just a pity he left like he did having been illegally tapped up by Chelsea.
No KEN i DO NOT regard that “snake” CASHLEY HOLE as a LEGEND . Legends do not diss their club and talk behind their own clubs back with a detested, underhand rival.
He is a snake, will always remain a snake and never a legend.. There is of course little debate that as a player he was top class.
But as a person, he was among the lowest class footballers of talent I have ever seen play. And I hope our club never welcomes him back ever again.
Although SOME WILL but most will agree with my view of him; AS A SLIMY, GREEDY, PIG IGNORANT, SNAKE!
That Wembley crowd on his hundredth cap knew exactly WHAT he was and booed him for all they were worth . How right they were too.
Glad you took time to run the poll that agreed with your views Jon – was that world wide, only Arsenal fans or those who were on JA at the time of the poll?
Perhaps you should read Herr Drier’s comments below in order to give you a broader picture, along with David Dein’s version of events… a man I know you admire greatly?
Fantastic player? Sure, but a legend? To be a club legend requires more than just being a good player and winning some trophies.
Arteta was so desperate to join us, he took a 10k a week pay-cut on what should have been his last, biggest contract. Cole left us over 5k a week he felt he was owed, and did so to Chelsea, after sneaking around with that slimy S.O.B Mourinho. The club were idiots to let them get away with it like they did.
Chris, I did say, in reply to Dan’s first post, that it should have read “a football legend”.
The club did actually report chelsea to the authorities and they were the ones who dealt out the punishment – What could the club had done further?
I’m not going to try and change your view, as I hold RVP in the same regard, but I do think that there is more to this than just £5000 and our board at the time certainly didn’t pull out all the stops to keep him at the club.
There is a brilliant interview on sky where Cole talks openly about this and that’s what made me write the article – see if you can find it and, perhaps, it might give you a different angle on the subject.
For me, Cole just edges out Kenny Sansom as the best LB I’ve seen play for The Arsenal. He and the club had agreed on his new weekly wage of £60,000 per week, but then the club dropped it by 8.5%. I wonder how many people would have accepted that by their employers ?
Thank you HD for backing up my thoughts.
Wasn’t it the board who decided to cut back on the agreed contract and THAT’S was when chelsea contacted him?.
Hope things are well with you.