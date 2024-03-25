Is it time for Arsenal fans to accept that Ashley Cole is a legend?

“Being a boyhood Arsenal fan I was living out a dream, just pulling on the shirt and playing for the first team. Playing in front of amazing fans so close to the Highbury pitch and, for me, one of the most beautiful stadiums. Growing up, all I knew was loving Arsenal.”

Those are the words of, in my opinion, the finest left back I have ever had the privilege to watch, in both The Arsenal, Chelsea and England shirts.

He joined the club on the 20/12/1980 and was at the club until the 2006 season.

His first full appearance was in 1998 and made 228 appearances, scoring nine goals.

He won two PL titles, three FA cups and was such an important part of the legendary Invincibles.

He played in our only CL final to date, when we lost 2-1 to Barcelona.

Interestingly, he and another ex Arsenal player, Nicolas Anelka, are the two players who have won the double with two different PL clubs.

His international career saw him win 107 caps.

I will also mention his Chelsea honours – 1 PL trophy, 4 FA cups and 1 Champions League medal.

What a player this man was and, according to David Dein, not enough was done to keep him at our club, when his contract was due for renewal… as Dein explained money was tight due to the Emirates and the board were really upset that Ashley and Chelsea had met, behind the clubs back, to discuss a move across London – something for which Chelsea were fined for after being found guilty.

Ashley himself accused the board of “hanging him out to dry” in order to get back at Chelsea, who at that time had Abramovich and Mourinho pulling the strings.

After the move, the nickname “Cashley Cole” followed him wherever he went, but his wonderful style of playing in that left back position always silenced the critics, including us Arsenal fans!!

I believe it’s now time to accept that there was wrongdoing on both sides and, especially as he has been chosen to be part of the PL Hall of Fame players, we should welcome back to our club one of our own – the ONLY Invincible not to be shown the love and respect he deserves.

Would you welcome him back, if not why not?

He should be a legend in my book!!

ken1945

