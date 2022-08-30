Is it time for Arsenal fans to be grateful to the Kroenke family?

IS IT TIME TO RECOGNISE THE WORK STANLEY KROENKE IS DOING? by Ken1945

Since Mikel Arteta became coach/manager back in December 22nd, 2019, there has been a seismic shift in the involvement of the Kroenke family, and I think we should begin to recognise this fact.

It is very obvious that the owners decided to back Mikel 100%, despite the early setbacks, by giving him a three-year contract worth a reported £8,500,000 a year plus add ons.

Imagine having this kind of backing, along with the unheard-of Arsenal spending given by the owners to back MA up.

Here’s a reminder of some of the spending since December 22nd, 2019:

Partey £45 million – Magalhaes £23 million – Pablo Mari £12,500 million (loan and signing) – Odegaard £30 million – Tomiyasu £17 million – Jesus £47 million – Zinchenko £31,500 million – Vieira £31,500 million – White £50 million – Lokonga £18 million – Tavares £7 million – Runarsson £1.8 million – Ramsdale £23 million…. A total of £348 million spent on the thirteen players mentioned above.

That’s without going into their personal contracts and salaries and does not include the likes of Willian and Cedric, who joined on free transfers but, obviously, had salaries and signing on fees to be considered.

There is also the cost of hiring and firing a complete backroom staff and bringing in the men who MA wanted – I have no idea what this would have entailed, but it wouldn’t be peanuts, that’s for sure.

I am not going to comment on the strength or otherwise with regards to the above, as this is about the Kroenkes and their backing of the club only.

We should also consider the lost revenue suffered by the owner during the coronavirus epidemic, along with the aborted attempt to join a “super league”, remembering that they paid (quite rightly of course) the cost of the fines issued…along with the backlash of the fan’s fury that followed.

There is also work being carried out, both inside and out at The Emirates and not before time it should be said…. however, we are nowhere near the stage that the Old Trafford stadium is in, and we are addressing it as I type. So well done again Mr. Kroenke.

I am no financial expert and, having read the debate between two JA subscribers (Durand and IdontknowwhyIcare) I have no wish to become one!!

I am approaching this from a supporter’s viewpoint as to how we should be looking at the club’s owner.

I was one of those who wanted to see Stan Kroenke sell up, but with the backing of our manager’s plan, I needed to take a step back and admire how Mikel has been able to do his work, with no hindrance from the owner.

Of course there have been mistakes, and having an owner who knew nothing about our game of football and the tribal passion it provokes, didn’t help.

Perhaps we needed to wait until he had finished off the enormous project he had undertaken in America, but we are all impatient for the success that, it seems, Mikel has been able to bring to the club.

However, Josh Kroenke has backed up his words with actions and, again, from a supporters viewpoint, that is all I could ask for.

I’m beginning to recognise his commitment to the club, the manager and the supporters.

Actions speak louder than words and the squad we will see against Aston Villa this Wednesday, will be of Mikel Arteta’s wisdom and making, and all due to the backing of our owner Stan Kroenke.

ken1945

