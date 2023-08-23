Is it time for Arsenal fans to stop underestimating Eddie Nketiah?

A few weeks ago, when it was revealed that Gabriel Jesus would miss Arsenal’s first few games of the season due to injury, many Gooners were left worried about their attack, with question marks on Kai Harvertz and Eddie Nketiah’s ability to lead it, with some Arsenal fans agreeing that we couldn’t win the title with Nketiah as our main striker.

Against Man City in the season curtain raiser, the Community Shield final, Havertz was tried out in attack; he didn’t impress. Havertz’s performance in the Community Shield saw Arteta offer Nketiah a chance to lead his attack thereafter. I bet the Spaniard doesn’t regret that move because the Hale End graduate has delivered in the season’s first two league games.

In the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, he scored, and against Crystal Palace, he put Palace defenders on their toes and was unlucky for his best chance to bounce back of the post. He was so “uncontainable” that he won the Gunners the penalty that Odegaard converted for the 1-0 win.

Shaka Hislop has been blown away by Arsenal’s No. 14. The former West Ham goalie feels that Premier League defenders are in for a rude shock if they continue to underestimate the Arsenal man who’s so quick that he reached the ball must quicker than Sam Johnstone to earn the penalty that gave Arsenal the points.

Hislop claimed on ESPN: “It comes down to misjudging the pace of the striker.

“Nketiah is quicker than many people realise.

“You need to get close to make a block, but when you do get close and make a play for the ball, it ends up going wrong.

“At the root of it is just underestimating how quick somebody is, and Nketiah is quick.”

So, it is obvious that it is not just the Arsenal fans who understimate our Number 9, it is our opponents as well! With Eddie’s help, we have now got 6 points out of six, will Arsenal fans finally start to appreciate Nketiah this season?

Sam P

