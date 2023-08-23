Is it time for Arsenal fans to stop underestimating Eddie Nketiah?

A few weeks ago, when it was revealed that Gabriel Jesus would miss Arsenal’s first few games of the season due to injury, many Gooners were left worried about their attack, with question marks on Kai Harvertz and Eddie Nketiah’s ability to lead it, with some Arsenal fans agreeing that we couldn’t win the title with Nketiah as our main striker.
Against Man City in the season curtain raiser, the Community Shield final, Havertz was tried out in attack; he didn’t impress. Havertz’s performance in the Community Shield saw Arteta offer Nketiah a chance to lead his attack thereafter. I bet the Spaniard doesn’t regret that move because the Hale End graduate has delivered in the season’s first two league games.
In the 2-1 win over Nottingham Forest, he scored, and against Crystal Palace, he put Palace defenders on their toes and was unlucky for his best chance to bounce back of the post. He was so “uncontainable” that he won the Gunners the penalty that Odegaard converted for the 1-0 win.
Shaka Hislop has been blown away by Arsenal’s No. 14. The former West Ham goalie feels that Premier League defenders are in for a rude shock if they continue to underestimate the Arsenal man who’s so quick that he reached the ball must quicker than Sam Johnstone to earn the penalty that gave Arsenal the points.
Hislop claimed on ESPN: “It comes down to misjudging the pace of the striker.
“Nketiah is quicker than many people realise.
“You need to get close to make a block, but when you do get close and make a play for the ball, it ends up going wrong.
“At the root of it is just underestimating how quick somebody is, and Nketiah is quick.”
So, it is obvious that it is not just the Arsenal fans who understimate our Number 9, it is our opponents as well! With Eddie’s help, we have now got 6 points out of six, will Arsenal fans finally start to appreciate Nketiah this season?
Sam P
He needs 10 or 12 games to show us what he can do. Truth is, he is our only striker in the team, Balogun not included. Nketiah has been a success and the best at every level he has played at. Why can’t he be at prem level. He reminds me of Ian Wright the more i see him. He has never let Arsenal down.
Well, said.
It would be good to see him get a consistent run of games.
I believe, he may prove to be very good for us.
Yes Eddie has come along way, a victim of his one hundred thousands pounds a week salary,
As we saw Monday night he had a good amount of strength to hold off the defender but also be agile enough to turn efficiently and almost score an amazing goal, his quick feet in winning the penalty.
Am please for his progress and the opportunity he’s been given at the moment, I can definitely see him solidifying his position and staying.
I’ll always fully support a player that works as hard as Nketiah. His goal record when starting is pretty decent and I think he’s earned the right to be the back up striker at Arsenal.
Interesting. Back up striker too who?
Yes, we wouldn’t have won our first two EPL games without Nketiah
But I believe his bad hold-up play will make us unable to break the defense of highly-organized low-block teams
I hope Arteta’s new tactic will change that and create more chances for Nketiah
Once again I’ll say it’s MA that’s underestimating him, ask yourself why Eddie only get’s EPL starts when there’s injuries and you’ll have your answer. Would Eddie be playing if Jesus was fit? No…
Eddie is brilliant at everything except being clinical which will only come with decent game time. As some said at the beginning of the season, if MA really believes in him then give him 10-15 starts regardless of who is back to fitness.
He always gives 100%, nobody can ever doubt his effort.
100% fact
He does NOT affect a game anywhere near as much as Jesus. Not just hold ip play but getting back, bringing others into the game.
But Jesus is not a striker and is often not in position to be one either. I am not saying Nketiah is a better player than Jesus but he is a better striker. Jesus is 100% not a striker. Winger yes false 9 probably but he is no striker, he has not a strikers instinct. Good player but not at no9.
Yes I agree that he works extremely hard and is fast to get to the ball but he is just not a finisher !! Does not have that instinctive ability to put the ball in the back of the net that top strikers have. Hope that I am proven wrong but at this stage I would be playing Trossard up front.
He will get better with games and confidence. He seems to be playing deeper than usual, making runs with the ball rather than be on the end of a cross. He is trying to be more of a team player like Jesus, but I prefer him to be that fox in the box style striker as this would get him more goals.
I dont and didn’t think he played or plays anything like Jesus at all. Jesus wanders off Nketiah doesn’t. Nketiah is looking to get into the box, jesus doesn’t. Just my opinion.