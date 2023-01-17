Is it time for Arsenal to finally bring Zaha to the Emirates?

Arsenal needs to move on from the Mudryk transfer setback by signing a top forward who can at the very least elevate their attack going forward.

A number of attackers have been linked, so it is pretty certain that an attacker will be signed, but it is unclear who it will be.

The Scottish Sun has named a number of attackers to keep an eye on in light of Arteta’s desire to weaponize his attack, and I know Wilfred Zaha is one player on that list who will pique your interest.

Arsenal had the option of signing Nicolas Pepe or Wilfred Zaha in 2019, but Pepe was signed for around £72 million. To cut a long story short, Pepe never lived up to the expectations placed on him at Emirates until he was loaned out to Nice last year. While Pepe struggled at the Emirates, Zaha has soared, making a bigger name for himself in the Premier League with Crystal Palace. Now Arsenal requires an attacker, and they can easily sign him.

The Scottish Sun wrote: “Crystal Palace talisman Wilfried Zaha is out of contract at the end of the current season.

The 30-year-old has been linked with Arsenal in the past and is available on a free transfer if he does not extend his deal at Selhurst Park.

Zaha has netted six goals and provided two assists in 17 Premier League games for Palace this season,”

Now Arsenal has the opportunity to correct their 2019 transfer blunder for a low cost this month; whether Edu and Arteta choose to do so remains to be seen.

Zaha has proven himself season after season, but does he still have what it takes to light up the Emirates?

