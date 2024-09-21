Arsenal News Arsenal opinion

Is it time for Arsenal to give Calafiori his debut to strengthen our left flank?

LONDON, ENGLAND - AUGUST 11: Riccardo Calafiori of Arsenal shouts during the pre-season friendly match between Arsenal and Olympique Lyonnais at the Emirates Stadium on August 11, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Mikel Arteta may need to make a change on Arsenal’s left side against Manchester City. Watching Arsenal’s 0-0 tie with Atalanta, I couldn’t help but think of how the LHS’s failure to click last season held back this Arsenal team, for how it didn’t look flawless Thursday night.

Against Atlanta, the left side of Timber, Rice, and Martinelli definitely lacked a proper ballplayer; it looked a little stiff and right-footed. If the Gunners intend to outwit the Citizens, they need to make some adjustments in the LHS.

To improve their left wing, Arteta signed Riccardo Calafiori and Mikel Merino. The plan was to have midfielder Merino play LCM and defender Calafiori play left back. The Spanish midfielder is unavailable for LCM selection due to a shoulder injury sustained during training, while the Italian defender has yet to make the starting lineup. Don’t you think Arteta should unleash Calafiori while Merino recovers from his injury to return and complete Arsenal’s LHS equation?

Timber is a solid leftback, but he isn’t as fluid as Calafiori. In his 18-minute cameo against Atalanta, he provided Arsenal with plenty of unpredictability in the build-up and possession phases. Watching that game, you could see he gave them the X factor on the ball to work with. If there is one element of surprise for Arsenal entering into the match against City, it could be starting Calafiori and introducing Timber to finish the game.

Gabriel Martinelli had a difficult game against Atalanta, so starting Calafiori and Merino (when he returns) to lay the groundwork for him to recapture his mojo could be one approach to giving the Arsenal LHS a boost.

Peter Rix

ADMIN COMMENT

So here are some simple rules which I must insist commenters follow….

You agree not to give any personal abuse to other Arsenal fans. Everyone is allowed to hold their own opinions even if you disagree with them. It COSTS NOTHING TO BE POLITE TO OTHER ARSENAL FANS.

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link

More Stories / Latest News
Opta supercomputer gives Arsenal Women a 16% chance of winning the WSL this season. Really?
Pep Guardiola expects Man City v Arsenal “to be similar” to last season’s draw
“Without progress, I don’t think it’s possible to deliver major trophies.” says Arsenal Women boss
Posted by

Tags Calafiori Man City

4 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I personally think our best defence is Timber, Saliba, Gariel and Calaforini. But we have many permutations when players are fit. Probably a back three of Saliba, Gabriel and Calaforini would allow Zinchenko to play better (less reliability on his defending) or Timber, inverted. White can play CB as well. Tomi can play LB, CB and left back as cover. Calaforini and White, in some games could play CB (possibly cups, to give Saliba and Gabriel a rest. There are many permutations. We are not short in that area.

    Reply

  2. Calafiori height is an extra man for set-pieces, at would be Merino if fit

    it’s a shame about the injuries, at the start of the season I was the XI as our best for away fixtures against elite teams – 6 big guys

    White —– Saliba —– Gabriel —– Calafiori
    Odegaard —— Rice —— Merino
    Saka —— Havertz —— Martinelli

    unfortunately we might have to wait some time to find out

    Reply

  3. I agree. Having a left footed player out there makes a difference because they can move the ball just a little quicker before being closed down. A left footed player can also drive with the ball along the touch line, on the outside whereas the right footed players will always cut inside and that’s easier to defend against. Calafiori gives us more balance.

    Reply

  4. Yes.
    We spent over 40 million for him because he is an excellent defender
    He should at least have more playing time if not start

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Top Blog Sponsors