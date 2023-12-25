Is it time for Arsenal to give Martinelli a well-earned rest?

Lately, Gabriel Martinelli has not been as productive as many would have expected. Yes, he provides a quick outlet for Arsenal’s attack, but as shown against Liverpool and in the last few games, he frequently failed to make the correct decision in the final third.

Martinelli didn’t play his best game at Anfield; he simply needs to improve, and some games on the bench may be beneficial. Yes, he is Arteta’s first choice, but playing the same player in every match rarely yields the best results.

On the left wing, Leandro Trossard and Reiss Nelson can be tested. Though there are concerns about the Belgian, he isn’t as quick as Martinelli and has frequently failed to provide what the Brazilian does when he comes on as a substitute. But we can assume that if he starts, Mikel Arteta will come up with a game plan that will allow him to thrive.

Remember we asked if Reiss Nelson, who excelled against PSV in Arsenal’s final Champions League group B game, deserved a chance to play more? Many believed in that game that the Hale End Graduate was the real deal, but he just doesn’t get enough chances to show us what he’s all about.

Martinelli has been fantastic in the past, but he deserves a break and some time away to recharge, and either one of Leandro Trossard or Reiss Nelson to replace him in the West Ham game and even the Fulham game before the year closes.

Jack Anderson

