Is it time for Arsenal to look at cheaper alternatives to Declan Rice?

The hope is that Arsenal will end up affording what West Ham demands to let Declan Rice go and that no matter how much Manchester City wants him, the 24-year-old will choose them over the Citizens.

Even though that is what the Gunners hope for, that may not happen in the end. Rice may not end up at the Emirates; he may end up at the Etihad. So, in a scenario where the West Ham midfield engine doesn’t join Arteta’s project, who is his alternative transfer?

Many may imagine that moving for Moises Caicedo is the obvious move, but is it so? If Rice rejects Arsenal, L’Equipe claims the Gunners are keen to swoop for Monaco’s midfielder Youssouf Fofana. Fofana is a quality midfielder, and he has several suitors. Newcastle, Inter Milan, and AS Roma are some clubs Arsenal may have to beat if they are to sign the Frenchman.

If Arsenal is forced to turn to Fofana, the fact that Monaco only wants £30 million to let him go shouldn’t trouble them enough to pull off that deal. Last season, the 24-year-old managed 47 appearances for the Ligue 1 side, and that plus ten caps for France make him one of the midfielders to watch.

Anyway, it remains to be seen if Arsenal must go the Fofana route. Rice may eventually snub Manchester City, but isn’t it time that Edu and Arteta started looking at cheaper alternatives?

Darren N

CALLING ALL ARSENAL FANS! Anyone who would like to contribute an Article or Video opinion piece on JustArsenal, please contact us through this link…