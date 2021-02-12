Is it time for Arsenal to move on from Hector Bellerin?

It’s Time to Move on From Bellerin
Many Arsenal fans still find it difficult to move on from our beloved boy, Hector Bellerin, and for good reason. He was electric, sharp, fast. And he was professional, dedicated, familiar and one of our own. He looked destined to be a top player, if not world-class. The rightback spot would be his to lose.
However, football is full of uncertainty and random events. Hector Bellerin is 25 years old and has lost his electricity to a big injury. He is no longer the wonderfully thrilling player he once was. Sure, he has improved his passing, movement and link-up but he still can’t defend much and his crossing is just meh. Coupled with the loss of pace, that has made him very, very average. He is now a lightweight defender who can’t dominate his flank in any way whatsoever.
There is an argument that his pace might return but I don’t see it happening. Besides, it’s limiting for a club with big intentions to leave such an essential position to mere chance. We have all seen the impact of a top fullback. Kieran Tierney has been magical. Assertive, strong, great crosser, and fully capable of beating his man. Things that Bellerin can’t do.
I ask the fans still clinging to the old dream of Bellerin to think about the impact of having another Tierney on the right flank, how potent it would make us be. That is what top teams want and enjoy. And that is what we should want, too.
Bellerin can still be sold for good money, enough to cover most of the cost of a new replacement like Lamptey. Our left side has Tierney, Gabriel and Mari while our right side has Holding, Luiz and Bellerin, holdovers from an old regime. We must move on this summer if we are ambitious.
Agboola Israel
I don’t get why people are saying his link-up and passing is good/decent. In my eyes, that’s what’s his weakest area, followed by his defending. You should pay attention how many times he loses possession in our build-up. He is terrible when put under pressure.
I like him a lot personally, but if we want to grow we need to move him on. Cedric, who in my eyes is nothing more than a decent back-up, has surpassed him at the moment. We should be targeting a new RB, or make AMN our permanent RB
No he doesn’t lose possession anyhow and his link up play is good, and I think you mean niles. Niles can’t linkup to save his life. But defensively he is still lacking
We need an upgrade and AMN is not an upgrade to Bellerin
Comments relative to comparison to Tierney are spot on! Other than play-making midfielder, upgrading the right back position is the most glaring current positional need.
COYG!!!
I think we will have more urgent places to fill first.
Back up GK and LB. Two midfielders and striker. Possibly winger/CAM.
And honestly I would replace Cedric before Bellerin just because Bellerin is homegrown and replacing him would require another HG player in our squad.
We need to fill these positions urgently : LB,RB, DM, 2 Strikers . We need an experienced & reliable CB to replace Luiz.
@Shambala, I bet you don’t know what we need.
“Kieran Tierney has been magical. Assertive, strong, great crosser, and fully capable of beating his man. Things that Bellerin can’t do”
Without Bellerin’s excellent dribble that bypassed four Chelsea players in FA Cup final last season, Pepe wouldn’t be able to assist Aubameyang for his second goal. Bellerin’s defending and aerial ability are questionable, but his attacking skills are great