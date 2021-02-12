Is it time for Arsenal to move on from Hector Bellerin?

It’s Time to Move on From Bellerin

Many Arsenal fans still find it difficult to move on from our beloved boy, Hector Bellerin, and for good reason. He was electric, sharp, fast. And he was professional, dedicated, familiar and one of our own. He looked destined to be a top player, if not world-class. The rightback spot would be his to lose.

However, football is full of uncertainty and random events. Hector Bellerin is 25 years old and has lost his electricity to a big injury. He is no longer the wonderfully thrilling player he once was. Sure, he has improved his passing, movement and link-up but he still can’t defend much and his crossing is just meh. Coupled with the loss of pace, that has made him very, very average. He is now a lightweight defender who can’t dominate his flank in any way whatsoever.

There is an argument that his pace might return but I don’t see it happening. Besides, it’s limiting for a club with big intentions to leave such an essential position to mere chance. We have all seen the impact of a top fullback. Kieran Tierney has been magical. Assertive, strong, great crosser, and fully capable of beating his man. Things that Bellerin can’t do.

I ask the fans still clinging to the old dream of Bellerin to think about the impact of having another Tierney on the right flank, how potent it would make us be. That is what top teams want and enjoy. And that is what we should want, too.

Bellerin can still be sold for good money, enough to cover most of the cost of a new replacement like Lamptey. Our left side has Tierney, Gabriel and Mari while our right side has Holding, Luiz and Bellerin, holdovers from an old regime. We must move on this summer if we are ambitious.

Agboola Israel